MacKenzie Scott gives away $11.9b in less than a year, more than most billionaires give in a lifetime

In less than a year, MacKenzie Scott has cemented her status as a philanthropist by giving away over US$8.5 billion (NZ$11.9b).

That's more than most philanthropic billionaires in the United States give away in their lifetime.

According to Forbes, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos had given away in just the last year more than the founder of Dell technologies Michael and Susan Dell​, and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg​ and Priscilla Chan​, had ever donated – US$2.25b and US$2.7b, respectively.

Scott on Tuesday (local time) announced she had given away US$2.74b to 286 “high-impact” organisations focusing on the arts and combatting racial discrimination. She said these organisations had been “historically underfunded and overlooked”.

“Generosity is generative. Sharing makes more,” Scott wrote on her blog announcing her latest philanthropic venture.

This was on top of US$1.7b donated to 116 organisations focusing on racial equity, LGBTQ+ equity, functional democracy and climate change in July, and another US$4.2b to 384 organisations that fulfilled basic needs and addressed long-term systemic inequities in December.

At the top of Forbes’ most generous list was Warren Buffett​ with a total of US$42.8b in donations, Bill and Melinda Gates​ with US$29.8b, investor George Soros​ with US$16.8b, former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg​ with US$11.1b, and co-founder of Duty Free Shoppers Group Chuck Feeney​ who donated US$8b on his quest to die broke, which he achieved in 2017.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, and since her divorce from Bezos, Scott emerged as one of the most generous alongside Bill and Melinda Gates, whose foundation pledged US$1.75b to Covid-19 research, treatments, tests and vaccines.

Evan Agostini/AP MacKenzie Scott pledged to “empty the safe” and give away her money to causes and organisations that needed it.

She even put her commitment to philanthropy in writing by joining The Giving Pledge, launched by the Gates’, with her husband Dan Jewett, and pledged to give “until the safe is empty”.

The novelist was worth an estimated US$53b – just a fraction of her ex-husband’s worth.

Scott hoped the price tag of her philanthropy wouldn’t be the main attraction, instead, she wanted the emphasis to be on the “286 teams empowering voices the world needs to hear”.

While the exact values donated to each organisation hadn’t been disclosed, Scott said they were “relatively large gifts” to enable their work and signal trust and encouragement.

One organisation that received a donation from Scott last year, Goodwill of North Florida, confirmed to local media at the time it received US$10 million from Scott.

“These are people who have spent years successfully advancing humanitarian aims, often without knowing whether there will be any money in their bank accounts in two months.

John Locher/AP Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos, Scott’s ex-husband, is the richest man in the world.

“What do we think they might do with more cash on hand than they expected? Buy needed supplies. Find new creative ways to help. Hire a few extra team members they know they can pay for the next five years. Buy chairs for them. Stop having to work every weekend. Get some sleep.”

The list of recipients this time around included A Place Called Home, an art, education and wellness programme for kids in South Central Los Angeles, Muslim Advocates, a group that works for equality and justice, and Rise Up, a group that activates women and girls to push for a more equitable world.

On a global scale, Scott was ranked 22nd on Forbes rich list, her ex-husband, Bezos, was number one with a networth of US$177b. She was one of the richest women in the world, her wealth surpassed only by Francoise Bettencourt Meyer​, the granddaughter of beauty brand L’Oreal’s founder, who had a networth of US$73.6b, and Alice Walton​, the daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton​, who was worth US$61.8b.

Scott joined the rich list following her split with Bezos in 2019. In the divorce she received around 20 million Amazon shares, which, at the time, were worth an estimated US$38b.