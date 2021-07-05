Masterchef Australia judge Andy Allen loves Led Zeppelin, knives and Michael Jordan

How did you get your big break?

I’ve been lucky enough to have a few, actually. My first big break was getting the call-up to be on MasterChef season 12.

I was working as a tradie on a work site just outside of Newcastle in Australia, it was raining and the place was a mud pit. I got a phone call offering for me to come and audition for MasterChef after filling out the online application.

Supplied MasterChef judge Andy Allen is a big fan of Led Zeppelin.

My next big break was that I was lucky enough to win the competition. After all that, about eight months after winning it, I was seriously contemplating going back to being an electrician, thinking that I wouldn’t make it in food.

But in a twist of fate I knocked on the door of the Three Blue Ducks cafe at Bronte and asked the owners for two weeks of work experience.

They said yes, which led me to making me a full-time chef there, and now I’m a co-owner of the restaurant group that it is today, and a judge on the show where it all started!

What are your daily news media habits?

Because I’m old school and also because I’m so busy on my feet filming during the day, I actually watch a bit of the news at night on TV when I’m at home making dinner. That gives me my fix, just flicking between channels and taking it all in.

Which living person do you most admire?

Part of me wants to say my fiancee Alex, and the other part says Michael Jordan. The struggle is real.

Your guilty streaming pleasure?

It changes regularly, like anyone’s viewing habits. But lately I’ve just absolutely smashed through LUPIN, the French crime drama on Netflix. It’s so good.

Which phrase do you overuse?

I say “Epic” a fair bit, and I am aware of it, but it’s just such a good word to describe positive and momentous things when they happen, especially in food!

What did you want to do when you grew up?

All I wanted was to be a professional basketball player. All day, every day I played basketball and dreamt of glory in the NBA. I even played representatively.

But then I came to the stark realisation that I was under 6 foot tall so really had no chance.

What was your first job?

I actually washed dishes at the Shoal Bay Country Club in New South Wales.

Without even knowing at the time, I think it’s where I first got my buzz on for restaurant service because a few times when they were really busy I would get called out of the dish pit to make a few pizzas for the punters, and I quietly loved it.

Facebook or Instagram?

Instagram is my go-to.

Recommend a podcast...

I listened to the Serial podcast back in the day, otherwise I’m not really a podcast guy. But I’ve been told to listen to Springsteen x Obama on Spotify, so might try it out to reintroduce myself to the medium.

What’s one vice you wish you could give up?

I’ve been known to punish a litre of icecream in a single sitting and I always feel sick after it, so it would be good to just stop ... at 500ml.

Supplied Icecream is MasterChef judge Andy’s one major vice.

The song that’s always on high rotation?

“Going to California” by Led Zeppelin. Quite possibly my favourite song for ever and ever.

What are you reading?

Aligned with the previous question, I am reading a biography of the band, Led Zeppelin: When Giants Walked the Earth.

I reckon I’ve been reading it on and off for about two years. It’s a huge book and a very intense read. One day I’ll finish it and be able to move on to something else. I love books about bands and music.

Favourite movie of the past decade? And why?

I would have to say that JoJo Rabbit really struck a chord with me. I love Taika Waititi’s filmmaking, and this one had all the elements for me.

Top of your sporting bucket list?

To watch game 7 of an NBA finals series courtside at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks are getting better so maybe my wish could come true and they align their form with international travel resuming!

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

Try and take every opportunity as a learning opportunity. I try really hard to remind myself of this all the time, and I reckon it’s really set me up well in the way I go about my life.

What are the three things you couldn’t live without?

My knives, my record player, my fiancee. In that order.