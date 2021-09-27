KJ Apa welcomes first baby with French model girlfriend Clara Berry​

Kiwi Riverdale star KJ Apa​ has welcomed his first child, a boy, with French model girlfriend Clara Berry​.

Berry, 27, confirmed the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of her newborn son holding one of her fingers.

The caption said Sasha Vai Keneti Apa was born on September 23 and was “perfect perfection”.

”I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love,” Berry wrote in the post.

The post went up on Monday about 7am (NZT) and 30 minutes later had earned close to 90,000 likes.

Diyah Pera, The CW Kiwi Riverdale star KJ Apa​ plays Archie Andrews in the popular show.

Apa, 24, is yet to post any images to his social media, but did announce on Saturday he had released an album, titled Clocks.

He called it his “living room journal”.

“This music represents a piece of myself – my past, my future and my present,” he said in an Instagram post.

Apa and Berry confirmed their relationship in February last year following several months of speculation.