Suzanne Paul back at home after Zoom call collapse

Suzanne Paul is back at home after collapsing during a Zoom call with 250 people from aged care communities around New Zealand.

An ambulance was called to Paul's Auckland home after she became ill while giving a motivational speech to the group from Ryman Healthcare.

With 10 minutes to go, Paul collapsed to the floor.

Paul’s fiancé Pat Kuhtze said she had been able to return home on Friday night and was 90 per cent back to her normal self.

She was “amazed” by the efforts of the doctors and nurses while she was in hospital, he said.

“But [it’s] great to be home.”

Paul had spent two nights in hospital, heading in last Wednesday morning.

Kuhtze said she had been diagnosed with low blood pressure and other issues, but he would not disclose what they were.

Supplied Suzanne Paul is well known in New Zealand, becoming famous for her Natural Glow product

Due to Covid-19 restrictions Kuhtze couldn’t go into the hospital, but he said he was at home with the animals.

The pair were meant to be getting married on October 10, but had to postpone because of Covid-19.