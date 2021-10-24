Halyna Hutchins' husband pays tribute to her after death on Alec Baldwin movie set

Matthew Hutchins has shared a tribute to his late wife, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, after she was killed when Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of their movie Rust.

The 42-year-old woman, the Western movie's director of photography, died on Thursday (US time), October 21, after the actor fired a prop gun while filming the project on a ranch in New Mexico.

Veteran actor Baldwin was told the prop gun was safe, the assistant director yelling “cold gun”, before he fired it, according to Santa Few law enforcement.

Twitter Matthew Hutchins has shared a tribute to his late wife, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, after she was killed when Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of their movie Rust.

Halyna is survived by her husband and their 9-year-old son, Andros. On Saturday, October 23, Matthew posted photos of the three on Instagram and Twitter, in what marked his first posts since his wife's death.

READ MORE:

* Alec Baldwin movie's producers send 'deepest condolences' after prop gun discharge kills crew member

* Alec Baldwin was told 'prop gun' was safe before fatal shooting

* Guns on movie sets: How does that work?

* Alec Baldwin allegedly fired prop gun that killed cinematographer



“Halyna inspired us all with her passion and vision, and her legacy is too meaningful to encapsulate in words. Our loss is enormous, and we ask that the media please respect my family's privacy as we process our grief. We thank everyone for sharing images and stories of her life,” he wrote.

Police have opened an investigation into the shooting, which also injured the film's director, Joel Souza, who recently left hospital after receiving treatment.

Hutchins shared another message the day prior on Facebook, where he asked friends and family of his wife to honour her memory by donating to a scholarship fund.

“Thank you to Halyna's friends and mentors at AFI for establishing a scholarship fund to honour her memory and support women aspiring to a career in cinematography. You always treated her with respect, as a member of the AFI family, and spoke highly of her talent in life, which nurtured the success we had only just begun to see flourish. I would like to ask that anyone seeking to honour her memory with donations direct your giving to this scholarship fund. Thank you."

Hutchins previously told the New York Post that Baldwin has been "very supportive" since his wife's death.

"I have spoken with Alec Baldwin, and he is being very supportive."

Following the cinematographer's death, Baldwin said his “heart is broken”.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred,” Baldwin said.

Jim Weber/AP Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office in Santa Fe, after he was questioned about the shooting.

Speaking to Insider, Hutchins said that he had no more words for his wife’s death.

“I don't think there are words to communicate the situation,” he told them by phone.

Adding, "I am not going to be able to comment about the facts or the process of what we're going through right now, but I appreciate that everyone has been very sympathetic."

"I think that we will need a little bit of time before we can really encapsulate her life in a way that is easy to communicate.”

Andres Leighton/AP A law enforcement vehicle leaves the Bonanza Creek Film Ranch in Santa Fe on October 22.

Joel Souza, the director of Rust who was injured when Alec Baldwin unknowingly fired a live round on the New Mexico set, has also issued his first statement since the incident.

“I am gutted by the loss of my friend and colleague, Halyna. She was kind, vibrant, incredibly talented, fought for every inch, and always pushed me to be better,” Souza told Deadline.

“My thoughts are with her family at this most difficult time. I am humbled and grateful by the outpouring of affection we have received from our filmmaking community, the people of Santa Fe, and the hundreds of strangers who have reached out ... It will surely aid in my recovery.”

The assistant director told investigators he “did not know live rounds were in the prop gun”.

The gun was one of three firearms the movie’s weapons specialist had set up on a tray outside a church structure.

“This case is still in its preliminary states of investigation,” New Mexico’s First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies told Deadline.

“At this time, we do not know if charges will be filed. We will look into all facts and evidence of the case with great discretion and have further information at a later time.”

An anonymous worker told ABC News concerns about gun safety had been raised with producers prior to the fatal incident. A stunt double for Baldwin had fired two accidental live rounds, they claimed, days before Hutchins was killed.