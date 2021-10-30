Covid-19: Khloe Kardashian tests positive again, 3-year-old daughter True also infected

Reality star Khloe Kardashian and her 3-year-old daughter have tested positive for Covid-19.

The Good American founder confirmed her Covid-positive status on Twitter on Saturday morning (NZ time) saying she and her daughter, whom she shares with NBA player Tristan Thompson​, were in quarantine and following Covid-19 guidelines.

”Hi guys I wanted to let you know True and I tested positive for Covid," she wrote.

“I’ve had to cancel several commitments and I’m sorry I won’t be able to make those happen. Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok.”

She also tweeted a message to her followers: “Be safe everyone.”

While Kardashian was fully vaccinated, her daughter was too young to receive the vaccine. The US advisory panel did, however, recently endorse Covid vaccinations for kids.

Kardashian previously contracted Covid-19 in March last year while filming her family’s reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians. While infected she was holed up in her room, later saying it was “really bad” for a couple of days.

At the time she said, although she suffered migraines regularly, this was the “craziest headache” and the coughing caused her chest to burn.

Kardashian was among growing list of celebrities who have contracted the virus, including, most recently, singer Ed Sheeran.

The United States continued to record the most Covid-19 cases and fatalities – 45.8 million cases and 743,650 deaths so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University