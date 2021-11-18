Alec Baldwin played 'Russian roulette' with safety on film set, crew member claims in lawsuit

Actor Alec Baldwin​ has been accused of “playing Russian roulette” by firing a gun on the set of the film Rust without checking it, resulting in the death of the cinematographer.

Haylna Hutchins​, 42, was killed on the New Mexico film set and director Joel Souza was injured after Baldwin fired a prop gun. An investigation into the incident was still underway.

Script supervisor Mamie Mitchell​ filed a lawsuit against Baldwin and the film’s producers, claiming the script didn’t call for the gun to be shot. She claimed the scene only needed three tight camera shots – one of Baldwin’s eyes, another of a bloodstain on his shoulder, and a third of his torso as he reached for the gun.

"There was nothing in the script about the gun being discharged by defendant Baldwin or by any other person," the lawsuit read, according to the BBC.

Mitchell’s lawyer Gloria Allred​ described the actions of Baldwin and the producers as “reckless” and accused them of failing to follow safety protocols. She also said Baldwin “chose to play Russian roulette when he fired a gun without checking it and without having the armourer do so in his presence".

The gun used was one of three that a firearms specialist had set on a cart outside the building where the scene was being rehearsed. Assistant director Dave Halls, who previously had complaints filed against him regarding his behaviour on the set of another film, reportedly handed Baldwin the gun, not knowing it was loaded. He yelled “cold gun” to indicate it wasn’t loaded.

Allred said numerous safety failures meant "injury or death was much more than just a possibility – it was a likely result".

Mitchell was just over 1 metre away from Baldwin at the time of the incident, and said she relived that moment and the sound “over and over again”.

Her lawsuit claimed assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and deliberate infliction of harm. She was requesting damages of an unspecified amount.

This was the second lawsuit to be filed following the incident. Head electrician Serge Svetnoy​, a friend of Hutchins, alleged negligence that resulted in “severe emotional distress”. He also claimed the bullet narrowly missed him, and he was struck by “discharge materials from the blast”.

Svetnoy’s lawsuit named almost two dozen defendants, including Baldwin.

A crew member on the film set said Baldwin had been careful with weapons before the incident, but investigators said there was “some complacency” in the handling of weapons on set.

The armourer on the set, Hanna Gutierrez Reed, said she inspected the gun Baldwin used and didn’t know how a live bullet ended up inside.

“Who put those in there and why is the central question,” she previously said in a statement.

Baldwin met with Hutchins’ husband and son after the incident and said his “heart is broken”.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” Baldwin wrote on Twitter.

“I'm fully co-operating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family.

“My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna,” he said.