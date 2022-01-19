The Repair Shop star Jay Blades is learning to read - at age 51

The Repair Shop star Jay Blades has revealed he is learning to read – at the age of 51.

Blades left school unable to read or write properly and was diagnosed with dyslexia in his 30s.

His journey is now part of a new UK documentary Jay Blades: Learning to Read at 51, which will air at the end of January on the BBC.

"What I see is, it's like having a book of ants. So the letters are all ants, and they just keep on moving around. So you try and hold them down,” he told PA.

"It's insane, I'm telling you. And it gives you a headache because imagine trying to see something that's constantly moving."

Blades also admitted to PA that he’d use excuses like he’d forgotten his glasses when it came to filling in forms, and would get others to do it for him.

However, he says he's now embracing the possibilities that learning to read has brought.

"It's insane. It's possible. It really is possible."

"No matter where you are in your life, no matter what you think you can't achieve, there are some people that are out there ready to support you," he said.

"It can take you places that you could never imagine."