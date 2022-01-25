Benedict Cumberbatch 'loved' lockdown in New Zealand with his family

Sherlock actor Benedict Cumberbatch has gushed about his luxury lockdown experience in the Hawke’s Bay.

The 45-year-old was part way through filming Golden Globe Best Drama The Power of the Dog, directed by acclaimed New Zealand director Dame Jane Campion, when lockdown restrictions were first imposed in March 2020.

“I loved [lockdown],” he told The Daily Mail.

Kirsty Griffin/AP This image released by Netflix shows Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene from The Power of the Dog.

“I was with my wife and children, and my mum and dad had come over to have a three-week experience with us and see their boy riding a horse and steering some cattle.”

READ MORE:

* Benedict Cumberbatch got nicotine poisoning three times while filming Jane Campion's The Power Of The Dog

* The Power of the Dog: Why Kirsten Dunst would do anything to work with Jane Campion

* Power of the Dog: First look at Benedict Cumberbatch film shot in NZ

* Inside the private Hawke's Bay retreat Benedict Cumberbatch is believed to have spent lockdown in

* Benedict Cumberbatch has spent coronavirus lockdown in Hawke's Bay, rep confirms

* Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst headed to New Zealand



Rather than trying to leave the country for the UK within 24 hours, he and wife Sophie Hunter decided to stay put.

"It was also out of consideration for how best to get the film completed for Jane Campion that he has stayed in accommodation that production helped to find and finance,” Cumberbatch’s representative confirmed.

But their isolation accommodation was no MIQ hotel room.

The actor, Hunter, and their two boys - Kit, 5, and Hal, 3 - stayed at Summerlee Luxury Retreat in Black Barn Vineyards, in the tiny town of Te Awanga.The ocean-view Hawke’s Bay lodge rents out for more than $3000 a night and has more than half a dozen of the best local wineries on its doorstep.

BLACK BARN VINEYARDS/FACEBOOK Built in 1926, the 545-square-metre, two-storey property started life as a farm homestead - Wellington businessman Robert Fisher and his wife Charlotte restored it and turned it into a retreat after purchasing it in 1993.

Cumberbatch said the family “found a new home” in the idyllic property, which boasts eight bedrooms, an open living and dining area, professional kitchen, scullery, additional kitchenette “for cooking staff”, study, TV room and loggia positioned to make the most of the afternoon sun.

They had 10 acres of gardens to call their own, complete with swimming and spa pools, a pool house kitted out with gym equipment, tennis and petanque courts, a croquet area, orchard and vegetable garden.

In preparation of his performance in the Netflix western as the sadistic and repressed rancher Phil Burbank, Cumberbatch gave himself nicotine poisoning on three separate occasion by method acting.

The film began shooting in January 2020 in Otago, where Cumberbatch's co-stars Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons were spotted having dinner in early March.

Tim P. Whitby Benedict Cumberbatch at The Power Of The Dog’s UK premiere.

But Cumberbatch relocated to the Summerlee property during lockdown, which is set up at the end of a long, oak-lined driveway.

As restrictions eased, it wasn’t long before Hawke's Bay locals began to notice him out and about.

He was spotted under level 2, visiting at least one local winery. MailOnline quoted a woman in the Hawke's Bay as saying: “Sometimes I forget that I work at a bougie winery, but today I was cruising by the winery restaurant on my tractor and saw Benedict Cumberbatch sitting there.”

And although the actor’s parents had only planned a three-week stay: “They stayed for five months!” he said.

“We were so lucky. Far away from home, but we found a new one.”

Dominion-Post Summerlee guests must rent out the entire property.