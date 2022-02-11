Sir Peter Jackson is the highest paid entertainer in the world, according to Forbes' Rich List

Sir Peter Jackson was the highest paid entertainer in 2021, according to the latest edition of Forbes magazine's rich list.

The Lord Of The Rings director earned US$580 million (NZ$865.9m) in 2021, which was primarily through the sale of his visual effects business, rather than from his film directing.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Sir Peter Jackson has topped the annual Forbes Rich List.

The list’s top 10 is mainly made up of musicians including Kanye West, Jay-Z and Bruce Springsteen.

All of the top 10 are men, and there are only three women in the top 20: Reese Witherspoon was the top earning woman last year, netting $115 million ($171.9m) to come in 12th, while Marta Kaufman shared the 17th spot with Friends co-creators Kevin Bright and David Crane, and Grey’s Anatomy and Bridgerton creator Shonda Rhimes was 18th.

Jackson topped the list thanks to the sale of part of his visual effects company Weta Digital to Unity Software.

The deal, if approved by the Overseas Investment Commission, will see Unity purchase the “tools, pipeline and engineering talent” owned by Weta Digital, which earned its groundbreaking reputation through movies such as the Lord of the Rings franchise and Avatar.

According to Forbes, the sale helped him become only the third filmmaker in history to become a billionaire, after fellow special effects icons George Lucas and Steven Spielberg.

