Celebrities react to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

"Decades of peace undermined": Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called on Friday for Russia to end its assault on Ukraine.

Celebrities have taken to social media to react to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion on Ukraine on Thursday. At least 137 people have been killed since the initial attack, and the UN has expressed growing concern over the growing number of civilian deaths.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern issued a statement on Thursday night condemning Russia’s attack.

Since news of the invasion broke, local and international celebrities have voiced their opinions on the occupation through social media.

READ MORE:

* Sky TV won't say if it's paid to carry Russia Today news channel

* Ukraine - Russia situation: What to know in the escalating crisis



Supplied Dai Henwood reacted on Twitter to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Dai Henwood

Television presenter and comedian Dai Henwood addressed the Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Twitter on Saturday with a simple message.

“Bombs, guns and missiles suck aye,” he posted.

Sam Neill

New Zealand actor Sam Neill Tweeted his condemnation for Russia’s attacks on Saturday.

“This is beyond grotesque. How is this different from Hitler and Poland in 1939? It is not. This is criminality on a vast scale,” he wrote.

Hollie Smith

After news of the invasion on Thursday, singer-songwriter Hollie Smith reacted on social media. She posted a Tweet that simply read, “F... Ukraine.”

The Bathe in the Water singer also addressed the occupation with what seemed to be a reference to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ statement to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

”‘In the name of humanity please call your troops back, this could be the worst war since the beginning of the century’ #Ukraine,” Smith posted.

Arnold Schwarznegger

Ex-Mr Olympia, Arnold Schwarzenegger, posted on his public Facebook page on Friday, sending love to the people of Ukraine.

The Austrian-born actor and former governor of California wrote of his experience growing up in an invaded country post-war.

“I do know what it’s like to grow up after a war, in an occupied country, and I know that in war and its aftermath, no one wins. Everyone suffers. War has a way of breaking the winners along with the losers,’ he wrote.

“I stand with the people of Ukraine. I share your grief and your hope for peace. You inspire me with your bravery and your humanity in the face of this nightmare. God bless you.”

30 Seconds to Mars

US-based rock band 30 Seconds to Mars, led by actor and vocalist Jared Leto, shared images of the crowds at previous concerts in Ukraine with the message: “Sending love to our Mars family in Ukraine.”

Ashley Judd

Actress Ashley Judd spoke on her public Facebook page of her work with UNFPA and her efforts to support women and girls who are survivors of sexual and gender-based violence.

The Kiss the Girls star shared photos of a previous humanitarian trip to Ukraine and wrote of her fears for women and girls during the invasion.

“My heart is wretched as together we hold both the fear and community hope that the sexual autonomy and rights of girls and women will be safe during this deranged violence,” she wrote, adding her thoughts are with all people of Ukraine.

Imagine Dragons

US rock band Imagine Dragons were set to play shows in Russia and Ukraine in June 2022, and announced the shows’ cancellations on Facebook.

“Our thoughts are with Ukraine and all others suffering from this needless war,” the band wrote.

John Cena

Oddly, US actor John Cena seemed to be referencing the occupation as he promoted his latest TV series Peacemaker.

“If I could somehow summon the powers of a real life #Peacemaker I think this would be a great time to do so,” he wrote, referencing the Suicide Squad spin-off series in which he stars as the main character Christopher Smith.