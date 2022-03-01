NZ popstar Benee tells fans she is isolating with Covid-19

Benee's extraordinary 2019 culminated in success at last year's Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards.

Kiwi pop superstar Benee is isolating at home with Covid-19, she announced on Monday.

“I have covid”, the Supalonely singer posted to her Instagram stories, but said she’ll have “plenty of time to recover before tour!”

Stuff Benee tells her fans she has Covid via Instagram

Benee was forced to cancel her March, 2022 New Zealand tour after the country moved to red-light setting in late January.

She is set to tour Europe and the US in May and June this year, before returning to New Zealand to play shows with the Auckland Philharmonic Orchestra in October.

READ MORE:

* Benee on finding fame in the middle of a pandemic and leaving New Zealand

* 'Huge for Nelson': Benee to kick off world tour at Trafalgar Centre

* Benee to kick off World Tour with 10 New Zealand shows in 2022



In the post, which showed a close-up selfie of the pop star rubbing her eye, she didn’t say how she’s feeling, but wrote that things could have been worse for her.

“Grateful that I’m double vaxd [sic] and boosted! (Could’ve been a lot worse),” she wrote.

The pop star has been open with her fans on multiple occasions about mental and physical health, and has said she feels it’s important to encourage her fans to speak openly about mental health and to be outspoken.

Benee’s new EP Lychee is due for release March 4.