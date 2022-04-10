A brief encounter with Russell Brand

All the way through Russell Brand’s show, I kept willing the guy in the front row to throw the paper dart onto the stage. In that dart was my letter and Brand needed to get it.

The comedian was everything I’d expected: satirical, political, self-deprecating, and not afraid to take a jab at the British systems he’s risen through: "The Queen's crown is so opulent she could buy a f…… hospital with it!" he roared. We roared with him.

Then, as Brand was finishing, the guy stood and threw my dart.

It flew straight up, looped, and landed four rows behind him.

READ MORE:

* Katy Perry says her marriage to Russell Brand was 'like a tornado'

* 'I was a proper smackhead': Russell Brand marks 16 years of sobriety

* Russell Brand to be a first time father - report



Crap!

Before the show, I’d hassled anyone and everyone–from promoters to media–who might get me an interview. I’d heard nothing. I had found out Brand’s hotel, but I was not going to hang around it like a groupie. No way.

My friend Fi had the dart idea; she’d seen it work with a band. So when we’d arrived I approached two friendly-looking guys sitting in the front row and asked if one would throw a dart for me.

They looked at me like I was a crazy fan.

Ki Price/Stuff Russell Brand was on tour - and Angela Barnett was determined to speak to him.

I was a crazy fan.

Once I mentioned I wanted to interview Brand for my site, F…… Awesome Bulimics I Know they agreed. Bulimia has that effect on people, it’s like yelling out “herpes!” – people want you to go away and will agree to anything.

Here’s what Brand and I have in common: we were both born in the 70s, we’re brunettes, we know more Katy Perry songs than we’d like to admit, and we love our mums. We’re practically BFFs!

When I read his Booky Wook about his booze, drugs and sex addiction, but also bulimia, I knew I had to interview him. Just the two of us. We would laugh and he would ask his PR people for extra time.

But my letter-dart sat on the floor, trampled by eager feet to get out of the stadium.

On our way out, I asked a roadie about interviewing Brand, but a man with a blue scarf pulled him away.

Fi jumped in a taxi and I needed to go home but I sat in my car feeling disappointed. That letter was my chance.

Inside the empty hotel lobby, two young women with cool nail polish and hats waited.

Five minutes, I promised myself. I should've been at home dreaming of casseroles, not waiting for a comedian celebrity like a groupie.

Supplied Angela Barnett found herself chasing Russell Brand like a teenage groupie.

Then the man with the blue scarf walked in. “You’re one of Russell’s crew!” I said.

He ignored me, scrolling through his phone, willing me to sod off.

“Could you give him a letter?” I asked. (I’d stashed a backup one in my car.)

“Please.”

He sighed heavily. “Turn around.”

I turned around.

There he was casually strolling into the lobby. There was Russell Brand.

The girls in hats were on him immediately, got their Instagram shots and buggered off.

Then he was walking past me towards the lift.

Feeling panicked, I gave my letter to a man behind Brand, Mr Gee. He'd performed some epic poetry as a warm-up in the show.

Mr Gee took the letter but looked about as enthusiastic as the man with the scarf.

Then Brand was right outside the lift. I gave the wrong man the letter!

“Oi,” I yelled.

The posse turned around.

“You,” I said looking at the poet, “give that to him!”

Names deserted me. I was down to pointing.

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images As Russell Brand's show ended, someone threw the paper dart containing columnist Angela Barnett's letter towards the stage. It never got there - but Angela didn't give up.

Mr Gee gave the envelope to Brand, who looked at me then stepped out of his circle.

“Hello,” he said.

“Hello,” I said.

He looked like Jesus but much better.

“I know you’re not doing interviews,” I said, “but I’d like to talk to you for my site F…… Awesome Bulimics I Know.”

On hearing “bulimics” his face softened.

“Awww," he said. “You alright then?” And leaned in for a hug. It was a compassionate hug. It was a “sorry to hear you’re messed up” hug.

Which is not how I wanted to present myself! I wanted to say, “Like you, I’m not bulimic anymore and I'm quite freakin’ awesome actually. And I would love to put you on the site so that others struggling might feel hopeful and not so alone.”

But I didn’t. Because if this mega-famous celebrity was able to really see me, then I needed to see him. He was knackered. Instead of being another stranger trying to claw something from him–a photo, a story–I needed to listen. "I'm tired," he said.

Waving him towards the lift, I said. "It's all in the letter,” knowing he wouldn’t read it. But it didn't matter. Two people with a shared experience had hugged.

I drove home feeling grander than all the jewels in the Queen's crown.