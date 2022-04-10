Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz tie the knot in Palm Beach, Florida

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have married in a grand ceremony at the Beckham family estate in Palm Beach, Florida. They were snapped at the Valentino show during Paris Fashion Week earlier this year.

Brooklyn Beckham, 23, son of football legend David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, has married Nicola Peltz, 27, in a glittering ceremony at the NZ$195 million family estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

The Daily Mail reports celebrity guests at the early evening ceremony this weekend included Mel C, Eva Longoria, and tennis superstar Serena Williams. Also believed to be present were chef Gordon Ramsay and his family, Gigi Hadid and Nicole Ritchie.

At the time of their engagement in July 2020, it was reported that two weddings were planning – one in Florida and another in the UK. And the nuptials were expected to cost in excess of NZ$7 million.

It is reported yesterday’s wedding was a Jewish ceremony in honour of Peltz’s Jewish heritage. In keeping with tradition, Beckham smashed a glass wrapped in a napkin under his heel after they were married by a rabbi.

There were six bridesmaids and six groomsmen. It is believed Peltz was planning to change into three different wedding dresses, as is the custom with celebrity weddings. Three large marquees were set up.

Victoria Beckham posted a stunning pic of hubby and son on Instagram a day ago, with the caption: “An exciting weekend ahead of us! Kisses from Miami.”

Brooklyn Beckham has been modelling for the past seven years, and fine-tuning his skills as a chef, with cooking demonstrations on Instagram.

Peltz is an American actor who hails from a wealthy family – her father Nelson is a billionaire and he and Nicola’s mother Claudia are estimated to be worth £1.34 billion (NZ$2.57 billion). Beckhams’ parents, David and Victoria Beckham are also wealthy, to the tune of an estimated £335 million (NZ$680.85 million).

Peltz’s family is large – she has one sister and six brothers. One of her brothers, Brad, is a professional hockey player and another, Will, is also an actor.

Peltz starred as Tessa Yeager in 2014 movie Transformers: Age of Extinction. Previous roles include Bradley Martin in Bates Motel, an A&E series, Deck the Halls, Affluenzer and The Last Airbender.

Her engagement ring, designed by Brooklyn Beckham, is reported to have cost NZ$479,000.