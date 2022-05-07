Who is G Flip? Chrishell Stause of Selling Sunset confirms she's dating Australian musician

Chrishell Stause subtly turns to her ex-boyfriend, Oppenheim Group co-founder Jason Oppenheim during the Selling Sunset reunion and tells him that she's in a “much happier place”.

Season 5 of the show, which is streaming now on Netflix, tracked Stause and Oppenheim's relationship, which ended due to their differing desires regarding starting a family.

As Stause, 40, revealed, she's since found happiness with another person: Australian singer G Flip, 27, who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns.

Speculation has been swirling about their relationship for more than a month, since Stause was sighted in the crowd at Fletcher and G Flip’s Los Angeles concert. The queer artists played to a crowd that included other lesbian celebrities, including Ruby Rose and musician Hayley Kiyoko.

Soon after, G Flip and their best friend and fellow singer Lauren Sanderson, started posting TikToks from Stause’s mansion – before the fifth season of Sunset aired. The couple were posting selfies to Instagram, commenting on each other’s posts, and spotted walking hand-in-hand in Colorado.

Stause confirmed the relationship for the first time during the Selling Sunset cast reunion, which aired on Netflix on Friday night. G Flip shared a video of themselves and their band performing by Stause’s pool to Instagram Stories the day after.

Speaking to host Queer Eye’s Tan France, Stause said that she still hopes to start a family, and is considering adoption – but right now, she's “enjoying" life and "having a lot of fun."

“You don’t get to choose where you meet someone. You don’t get to choose when you meet someone in their life,” Stause said.

“So recently, I’ve met someone that is in a different place in their life as well. I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip," Stause said, describing them as an "extremely talented musician."

During the reunion, Stause's Selling Sunset co-stars reacted with surprise to the news. "I'm still processing everything. I didn't know," Maya Vander said. "I'm happy for you. Whatever makes people happy."

"I'm loving this for you,” Chelsea Lazkani added.

Stause’s ex-boyfriend Oppenheim weighed in: "The smile that's been on your face makes me very happy. I'm very proud of you.”

Given that they have never appeared on an episode of Selling Sunset, you may be wondering, who is G Flip? Here’s what we know.

The 27-year-old was born Georgia Claire Flipo in Melbourne, Australia. They met Stause on the set of their music video for single Get Me Outta Here.

"It started because, you know, I was just going to be in their video and it's about this chaotic love story," Stause said during the reunion.

"I love acting and, with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it. And so at first, of course, I was like, ‘Yes! Let's do that.'"

The real estate agent said working on the video was "so much fun" and that the two "had a blast." The reunion also featured a sneak peek at the video, which showed G Flip sharing a kiss with Stause.

G Flip posted some first-look photos from the video, which comes out on May 13 – but Stause isn't in them.

However, Stause shared a selfie of the two of them on March 18 to Instagram, with the caption: "Grateful for every person in these pics."

G Flip is a drummer and musician, who told Red Bull that they are able to play guitar, bass, and keys – but love the drums the most. They began writing music around the age of 14, telling The Line of Best Fit their songs “were all about break-ups and people I was in love with that didn’t love me.”

“My uncle bought me a little blue drumkit… I remember trying to be tough and not cry but I was so happy I got a drumkit that I went to the toilet by myself and cried a little bit," they told ABC.

G Flip joined Melbourne band EMPRA as a drummer at the age of 19, before releasing their first solo track About You after EMPRA split. It was an instant hit, Pitchfork dubbing it a Best New Track. This was followed up by the breakup album About Us in 2019.

In June 2021, G Flip revealed in a since-removed Instagram post that they identify as nonbinary. “I’m still the exact same person, non-binary is just the best way to explain who I am and how I’ve always felt, like a gender smoothie," they wrote in the post, according to MTV.

“I hear people talk about these things,” Stause said in the reunion. “[They say] they knew from a young age – that's not me. I'm just very open to good energy.”

In a 2022 tweet, G Flip elaborated: "If strawberries were girls and blueberries were boys and you put them in a blender, you'd get a gender smoothie. I am a gender smoothie,” Stause commenting “the best kind”.

This was shortly before their release of a song called GAY 4 ME. In a press release for the song, they said "I struggled with my sexual and gender identity for years because there wasn’t anyone that I felt could relate to me.

“I wish I had a non-binary, gay, lead-singing drummer to watch; it would’ve calmed the dark, confused voices in my head that told me I didn’t belong anywhere as my authentic self.”