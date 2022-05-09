Dennis Waterman, Minder and The Sweeney actor, dies

Actor Dennis Waterman has died.

He was 74.

The actor was best known for his roles in UK TV shows Minder, The Sweeney and New Tricks.

In a statement provided to the BBC, his family said he’d died abroad.

"We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved Dennis passed away very peacefully in hospital in Spain."

He died on Sunday afternoon with wife Pam at his side, they said.

"The family kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this very difficult time," the statement ended.

Waterman gained fame in the 70s when he played tough cop Detective Sergeantt George Carter opposite John Thaw in ITV's police drama The Sweeney.

He then gained further fame in Minder, where he played Terry McCann, the bodyguard and partner to George Cole's wheeler dealer Arthur Daley. The show ran from 1979, with Waterman’s Minder leaving the series in 1988 in a Christmas special.

Waterman also scored successes in the New Zealand charts, with the theme song from Minder. The song I Could Be So Good For You peaked at number three in March 1981.