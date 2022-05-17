Why does the Daily Mail think Clarke Gayford is Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's 'hairdresser fiance'?

In an Instagram post on Monday, Clarke Gayford joked his fever was so bad he "forgot I was a hairdresser".

According to one UK-owned tabloid, Clarke Gayford – TV personality and partner of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern – is actually a career hairdresser.

“The fever hit me so bad I somehow forgot I am a hairdresser,” Gayford wrote in an Instagram post on Monday, with images of a Daily Mail article that assigned Gayford a seemingly very random career choice in a recent headline.

The story, published on May 8 read: “Jacinda Ardern isolates after hairdresser partner test positive”.

Gayford, the host of Moving Houses, is not a hairdresser, so why did the Daily Mail think he was?

READ MORE:

* Taranaki woman who made 'creepy mummy' doll for Jacinda Ardern's daughter sees light-hearted side of online criticism

* Jacinda Ardern reveals the secrets behind Clarke Gayford's impressive third birthday cake for Neve

* Clarke Gayford makes Moana, Frozen and Mickey Mouse mash-up birthday cake for Neve's third birthday



Comments on Gayford’s post suggested the papers may have been confused with former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard, whose ex-partner was a hairdresser.

Although Gillard has not been in office since 2013. And she is Australian.

supplied/Stuff Clarke Gayford, host of Moving Houses, has never been a professional hairdresser.

“I guess they can’t keep their female PMs straight,” one user commented. “It was Julia Gillard’s partner that was a hairdresser.”

”Do they think you are Julia Gillard’s fiancé ?” wrote another.

There is also the possibility the tabloid mistook a tweet from Gayford in 2020, following New Zealand’s level 4 lockdown, where he hinted he had helped dye Ardern’s hair before turning his attention to daughter Neve’s locks.

Neve’s haircut came courtesy of a pair of “scissors I bought at [the] supermarket for $6", he wrote at the time.

Regardless of the reasons for the misunderstanding, Gayford’s Instagram followers are suggesting it could be a time to merge his newfound hairdressing career with his television one.

“Forget "Moving Houses", it's time for "Cute Cutz by Clarke,” one user commented.

The article, written for Daily Mail Australia, was updated on Monday and any reference to Gayford’s hairdressing career has since been removed from the main article.

Gayford tested positive for Covid-19 on Mother's Day, and finished his isolation period on Monday. Ardern also announced on Sunday she had tested positive, and will be isolating for seven days.