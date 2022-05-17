Craig McLachlan denies getting nude in front of three female colleagues

Actor Craig McLachlan has told a court he did not strip naked in front of three female colleagues in separate incidents said to have occurred in his dressing room during a stage production in 2014.

McLachlan, 56, is suing the ABC and The Sydney Morning Herald in the New South Wales Supreme Court over an investigation published in January 2018 which alleged he harassed female performers during the 2014 production of The Rocky Horror Show.

He is also suing actor Christie Whelan Browne, who appeared in the stories. The media organisations and Whelan Browne have argued the defences of truth and contextual truth, with 11 witnesses to give evidence that they were harassed by McLachlan.

Giving evidence on Monday for a fifth day, McLachlan was asked about three separate incidents where women said they had encountered him nude in his dressing room.

READ MORE:

* Craig McLachlan charged with indecent assault

* Police complaint made against actor Craig McLachlan for indecent assault, court hears

* Fresh harassment allegations levelled at Craig McLachlan, court hears



A sound technician working on Rocky Horror and an actress in the show are expected to tell the court they were separately asked to attend McLachlan’s dressing room and were shocked to see him sitting naked at his dressing table.

A third woman is expected to say McLachlan undressed in front of her until he was nude, before apologising and putting some clothes back on.

The media organisations’ barrister Michael Hodge, QC, asked McLachlan about the incidents, with McLachlan denying they occurred. Hodge asked McLachlan if he would ever expose himself to a member of the cast or crew.

“Deliberately? No,” McLachlan said. “It’s not the type of thing you would think was funny?” Hodge said. “No,” McLachlan said.

McLachlan earlier told the jury he would often perform fellatio on a peeled banana as a gag during the Rocky Horror season, which made his colleagues laugh. He said he performed the same joke during the filming of ABC television show The Doctor Blake Mysteries, and also joked by masturbating the arm of a male crew member, which was depicted in a goof reel played to the court.

Hodge asked McLachlan if undressing in front of his colleagues was “different, from your perspective, from deep-throating a banana”.

“Very much so,” McLachlan said.

Hodge suggested that McLachlan didn’t see “any problem” in “pretending to fellate a banana in front of people you’ve either never met before or barely met before”.

“Comically? In a theatre, or on a television set, or on a film set, Mr Hodge? No,” McLachlan responded.

McLachlan agreed he had an ongoing joke with Whelan Browne on a television production several years later where they would refer to each other as the words “gobbler” and “blumpkin”, the latter referring to a sex act performed on a toilet.

“It was the case wasn’t it that you would send her videos in which you purported to be masturbating in the toilet?” Hodge said.

“Masturbating in a toilet? No,” McLachlan said.

Hodge asked McLachlan if he ever sent Whelan Browne “a video of you purporting or pretending to masturbate”.

“Fully clothed and not in a toilet,” McLachlan responded. “Is the answer yes?” Hodge said. “I beg your pardon – yes,” McLachlan said.

Giving evidence on Monday afternoon, McLachlan’s partner Vanessa Scammell told the court he was “shattered” and “a wreck” after the stories were published in January 2018.

Scammell said she was in Sydney at the time working as a conductor for Opera Australia and McLachlan was in Adelaide doing another season of Rocky Horror, so she initially spoke to him on the phone.

She said the pair finally met about a week later in regional Victoria, where they ran into each other’s arms, collapsed onto the ground and didn’t move for 40 minutes.

“He was devastated, humiliated and betrayed,” Scammell said, becoming emotional. “He basically had a nervous breakdown ... he felt that he’d been sucker-punched, for want of a better word.”

Scammell said McLachlan, her partner since 2012, became a recluse after the stories were published and didn’t leave their home or answer phone calls. He also began surfing at night so no one would see him on the beach, “such was his humiliation”.

“His life force ... the joie de vivre, is gone,” Scammell said.

The hearing continues.