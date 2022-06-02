Johnny Depp was at a UK pub when the verdict for his defamation trial against Amber Heard came in

Johnny Depp being ushered through a beer garden in the UK ahead of the trial verdict.

Jury finds Amber Heard did defame Johnny Depp in her opinion piece on domestic violence.

Depp has been awarded US$15 million in damages. He was seeking $50m.

The jury awarded Heard $2m in compensatory damages for one proven defamation claim.

Johnny Depp was not in court in the US for the verdict in his defamation trial – instead he was in a pub in the UK as jurors deliberated.

After closing arguments finished on Thursday US local time, Depp had flown out of the country to perform a string of concerts with Jeff Beck in the UK.

Photos and video showed Depp at the Bridge Tavern Pub in Newcastle in the north of the country.

Just ahead of the verdict on Thursday morning, video showed Depp being ushered through a beer garden by security, smiling and waving to fans as one shouted “love you Johnny... oi Johnny I love you bro, I love you bro”.

Other Heard had a partial victory, however, with the jury finding she was defamed by Depp’s lawyer when he called her allegations a hoax.

By contrast, Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard was at the Fairfax County Court in Virginia in the US before the verdict was released.

A jury found that Amber Heard did defame Johnny Depp in her opinion piece on domestic violence that was published in The Washington Post in 2018.

Depp was awarded US$15m in damages by the jurors.

Youtube Amber Heard awaits the verdict of the trial in the Virginia Court.

But Heard was also awarded $US2m after the jury decided she was defamed by Depp in one of his accusations.

Both parties have issued statements on the verdict with Heard saying “The disappointment I feel today is beyond words.”

Depp however, said he felt vindicated. “Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that.”

Where to get help for domestic violence

Women’s Refuge 0800 733 843 (females only)

0800 733 843 (females only) Shine Free call 0508 744 633 between 9am and 11pm (for men and women)

Free call 0508 744 633 between 9am and 11pm (for men and women) 1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor.

Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor. Kidsline 0800 54 37 54 for people up to 18 years old. Open 24/7.

0800 54 37 54 for people up to 18 years old. Open 24/7. What’s Up 0800 942 8787 (for 5 to 18-year-olds). Phone counselling available Monday-Friday, noon-11pm and weekends, 3pm-11pm. Online chat is available 3pm-10pm daily.

0800 942 8787 (for 5 to 18-year-olds). Phone counselling available Monday-Friday, noon-11pm and weekends, 3pm-11pm. Online chat is available 3pm-10pm daily. Youthline 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here.

0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here. If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111.

Need help? If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.