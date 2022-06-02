Celebs choose sides: 'I wanted Johnny to win, but I didn’t expect him to'

Johnny Depp has won his defamation trial against Amber Heard.

The verdict vindicated Depp’s stance that Heard fabricated claims she was abused by Depp before and during their brief marriage.

However, the verdict has split Hollywood and social media with celebrities siding either with Depp or Heard.

Getty Johnny Depp has won his court case against his former wife Amber Heard.

Sharon Osbourne told Piers Morgan's Talk show that she was “Team Johnny”.

“Wow, it wasn’t what I was expecting. I mean, I wanted Johnny to win, but I didn’t expect him to.”

Singer Ryan Adams and Pretty Little Liars actress Ashley Benson both offered support to Depp, by posting reaction emojis on Depp’s Instagram statement.

Former Walking Dead and The Boys actor Laurie Holden voiced her support for Depp on Twitter.

“Today justice was served. The verdict of the jury sent a message to the world that abuse has no gender and that facts actually do matter.”

Fans of Depp on social media didn’t hold back either.

“I am so happy for Johnny Depp. Not just because he’s a handsome famous man, but because he was abused in his relationship and falsely accused, this will do great thing for male DV victims I hope,” one said.

But not everyone supported Depp.

Comedian Amy Schumer posted a Gloria Steinem quote on Instagram, suggesting she was behind Heard.

“Any woman who chooses to behave like a full human being should be warned that the armies of the status quo will treat her as something of a dirty joke . . . She will need her sisterhood.”

Senior writer with Rolling Stone magazine EJ Dickson also backed Heard.

“Amber Heard had more evidence than 99.999% of domestic abuse survivors have to support her claims of abuse and a jury still found her guilty of defamation. Meanwhile, the person she accused could not be bothered to even show up to court. We hate women so much in this country,” she tweeted.

There was also concern from domestic violence survivors.

“I'm sorry realamberheard. It's unacceptable what's happened! You have every right to speak about your experiences with domestic violence and it's unbelievable you were taken to court and this happened! But lots of DV survivors like me are on your side so don't ever forget that! x” one said.

Others were more cautious with one saying that neither had emerged from the trial with their reputations intact.

”Make no mistake - majority of the ppl supporting Depp do not think he's an angel. But the mere fact that she went so hard with these ridiculous allegations and SHE acted like she was an angel; that's the reason ppl are going so hard for him.”

However, many were just glad the trial is over.

Bill and Ted’s star Alex Winter summed up the mood of many, tweeting that he needed “a timeline cleanse” before following up with “As goes the internet goes the world, and today it's dripping with gleeful, misogynistic contempt.”

Where to get help for domestic violence

Women’s Refuge 0800 733 843 (females only)

0800 733 843 (females only) Shine Free call 0508 744 633 between 9am and 11pm (for men and women)

Free call 0508 744 633 between 9am and 11pm (for men and women) 1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor.

Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor. Kidsline 0800 54 37 54 for people up to 18 years old. Open 24/7.

0800 54 37 54 for people up to 18 years old. Open 24/7. What’s Up 0800 942 8787 (for 5 to 18-year-olds). Phone counselling available Monday-Friday, noon-11pm and weekends, 3pm-11pm. Online chat is available 3pm-10pm daily.

0800 942 8787 (for 5 to 18-year-olds). Phone counselling available Monday-Friday, noon-11pm and weekends, 3pm-11pm. Online chat is available 3pm-10pm daily. Youthline 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here.

0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here. If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111.

Need help? If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.