Actor Marshall Napier, famous for roles in Came a Hot Friday and McLeod's Daughters, has died

In his last role, Marshall Napier played a gruff farmer in post-apocalyptic New Zealand.

Wellington actor Brian Sergent​ has posted an emotional tribute to actor Marshall Napier, best known for his role in television series McLeod’s Daughters, who died in Australia over the weekend.

“A man of kindness, wisdom and love and a great artist in the fields of acting, writing and visual arts. You will always be with me Marsh.”

The Wellington-born actor and playwright, who acted on stage and screen in Australia and New Zealand, died from brain cancer, aged 70.

His daughter Jessica Napier, also an actor, confirmed his death in an Instagram post on Sunday night.

“It is with great sadness that I share the passing of my beautiful dad Marshall Napier. After a short and intense battle with brain cancer he left us this morning. He was peaceful and surrounded by family.”

Napier was born in 1951 in the Hutt Valley, and started acting at Wellington’s Downstage Theatre at 23, winning his first onscreen role in the mid 1970s. He had lived in Australia for many years, where he achieved many of his most significant roles.

Sergent, who visited Napier in Australia in mid-July, said he first met Napier 41 years ago.

In the years since, they had worked together on television and in theatre and were lifelong friends.

It was sad that Napier had to go to Australia to get the recognition he deserved but Sergent said he was a legend in New Zealand acting circles.

“It was the classic story of not being appreciated in his own country and when he went to Australia his career really took off.”

Supplied Actor Brian Sergent visited Marshall Napier, who has died aged 70, in Australia in July. The two men had been friends for 40 years.

Sergent said the acting community was mourning a man regarded as one of the best.

“As a New Zealand actor, he was right at the very top. I would argue he was the best New Zealand film actor.”

One of the last roles Napier played was as a dairy farmer in the film Bellbird. “He was stunningly good in that, he just seemed to understand film making instinctively.”

Sergent, who no longer works due to ill-health, said it was very emotional visiting Napier.

“I will always be glad that I went and saw him.”

Wellington theatre stalwart Peter Hambleton first met Napier when they worked together on a televsion series called Adventurer.

It was the first major series that he had work on and Napier took him under his wing and looked after him.

Moving to Australia was a brave move and Hambleton said he admired him greatly.

“Going to Australia is a tough thing for an actor to do and I know he is very highly regarded in there.”

NZ On Screen reports Napier got the first of many cop roles in 1980, starring in John Laing’s Beyond Reasonable Doubt. He played another police officer in Goodbye Pork Pie in 1981, which was a huge box office success.

In Came a Hot Friday, another successful film of the 1980s, Napier played small-town criminal Sel Bishop. In 1986, he voiced the character of Hunk Murphy in Footrot Flats.

In the late 1980s he moved to Australia where he was cast in the high profile television series Police Rescue, NZ On Screen states.

He also starred in the popular series McLeod’s Daughters, alongside his daughter Jessica.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Actor Marshall Napier, right, with producer Orlando Stewart at the Bellbird New Zealand Premiere at The Civic Theatre in 2019.

He has returned to New Zealand and starred in a number of Kiwi films, including Bellbird in 2019, and Northspur, which will be released on September 1 this year.

Also a playwright and graphic artist, his play Freak Winds has been performed in New Zealand, Australia and Canada.

As well as daughter Jessica, Marshall has a son, Reuben, a singer, and another daughter, Rose.

In her Instagram post, Jessica Napier described her father as “one of a kind”.

“Dad you are one of a kind and I can’t even understand what the world would be like without you in it.

“Your charisma and charm was second to none. Your creativity and intellect was my inspiration. I love you so much and feel completely lost without you,” She said in the post.

“I am glad you can soar free of the pain and confusion. Love you always, Dinky xxx.”