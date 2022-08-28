JK Rowling tells Graham Norton about 'pub brawl stuff' on social media

In an interview with radio and TV host Graham Norton, author JK Rowling said she can "happily go a few days without getting into a pub brawl" on social media.

Legendary children’s author JK Rowling went off social media for about a year, but has admitted in a Virgin Radio interview with TV and radio host Graham Norton that she likes the “pub argument” aspect of it.

Rowling was asked whether there was anything she could do to de-escalate the intensity of online conflict – police are believed to be investigating a threatening message she received on Twitter after she posted her support for Salman Rushdie following his recent attack.

"I think on one level I'm not sure I can,” Rowling said. “I'm not sure any individual can. I try and behave online as I would like others to behave.

“Social media can be a lot of fun and I do like the pub argument aspect of it. That can be a fun thing to do. But there's no doubt that social media is a gift for people who want to behave in a malign way."

Rowling said in the interview on August 27 that she didn't go back onto social media for the “pub brawl stuff”, but because she wanted to put her book The Ickabog out free.

"I sort of have a bit of a love/hate relationship with it now. I can happily go for a few days without getting into a pub brawl."

On August 14 Rowling requested support from Twitter following her post offering best wishes for Rushdie’s recovery. She had received a tweet saying: “Don’t worry you are next.”

Twitter replied: “We determined there were no violations of the Twitter rules in the content you reported.”

In the Norton interview, Rowling also clarified that she had been invited to participate in The Return to Hogwarts Reunion released on January 1 this year, but turned it down because it was “about the films, not the books”.

There was speculation she had been snubbed following statements she has made in the past on women’s and transgender people’s rights.

The author has spoken previously about cancel culture. Two years ago she signed an open letter in support of free speech and denouncing cancel culture – the online shaming of individuals.

On being recognised

Rowling also spoke with Norton about being recognised when out and about. She said she once took a wrong turn in a toy shop with her son, and found herself in the section with Harry Potter merchandise.

“I was trapped. Because there was a big group of American young people behind me and a tonne of people in front and I dragged David behind a bookshelf and said “we’ll just wait here for a moment”. My son said how much money would you want for me to not shout “she’s here!”