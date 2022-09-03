Jane Fonda starts chemotherapy for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma

US actor Jane Fonda, pictured here in 2018, has announced her diagnosis with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

US actor Jane Fonda has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and is using the announcement to criticise her country’s healthcare system.

Fonda, 84, is probably best known for her acting career, although also to many for pioneering the exercise craze aerobics in the 1980s.

Making her announcement on Instagram, she said she had started chemotherapy, and was hopeful of a good outcome.

“This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky.”

Acknowledging her privileged access to “the best doctors and treatments”, she took a swipe at the US healthcare system.

“Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right.”

The On Golden Pond actor, and climate activist also said people “need to know that fossil fuels cause cancer”. “So do pesticides, many of which are fossil fuel-based, like mine.”

“Cancer is a teacher and I’m paying attention to the lessons it holds for me. One thing it’s shown me already is the importance of community. Of growing and deepening one’s community so that we are not alone.

“And the cancer, along with my age – almost 85 – definitely teaches the importance of adapting to new realities.”

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Jane Fonda in about 1970, 10 years after her acting debut.

Fonda indicated she would continue building her Fire Drill Fridays community – a climate-change activism community she began in 2019, inspired by Greta Thunberg’s call to act like “our house is on fire”.

Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma is a type of cancer that starts in the lymphatic system, part of the immune system. White blood cells (lymphocytes) grow abnormally and can form tumours throughout the body.