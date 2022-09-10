Shortland Street's Ben Mitchell is embracing the 'flash guy' life of TK Samuels

Ben Mitchell has swapped his scrubs for a suit playing the role of TK Samuels on Shortland Street.

Ben Mitchell has been synonymous with Shortland Street for almost 20 years. As TK Samuels, he has been married, divorced, almost died (multiple times), killed a bad guy, been diagnosed with cancer and swapped being a doctor for the role of CEO.

Mitchell started out as a personal trainer, and was crowned Mr New Zealand in 1999, before starting his acting career. He’s gone on to appear in films like Pork Pie and The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug. He is also dad to three kids.

Here are some of Ben’s favourite things:

TV show

Other than Shortland Street, which I do love - especially the scenes I am in! – to be honest, even though I work in the industry, I don’t watch a lot of TV. When I do have the time, I seek out horror films, murder documentaries and real-life criminal investigations.

READ MORE:

* Shortland Street's young stars make a big impact

* When love goes bad for Shortland Street star

* Shortland Street's Ngahuia Piripi on the gender pay gap, solo motherhood and learning as she goes



Restaurant

Eight (at Cordis hotel). I am a massive fan of a buffet and it’s the best in Auckland. It has eight kitchens as part of the restaurant. I used to drive up from Hamilton just to go there – now we go as a family. I generally start with 24 oysters, but I make sure I visit all eight stations.

Song

I drive my family nuts with a lot of 70s and 80s – generally starting with Nothing Else Matters by Metallica. I also find myself listening to Rarotongan drums or Latino music.

Supplied Ben Mitchell loves his job, but he’d rather be listening to Metallica on a tropical island...

Thing to buy at the supermarket

There is always a LOT of meat in my trolley. Rump is my staple and it’s cheap, but eye fillet for my wife and daughters who are meat snobs.

Piece of art

My children’s. I am fascinated by my kids. As they have grown up I have watched the progress from stick figures to dinosaurs and it’s their art that I will keep forever.

Item of clothing

The suits I wear everyday now that I am a pretend CEO (what a flash guy).

Podcast

The Joe Rogan Experience – he’s a fan of UFOs – just like me.

Supplied Ben Mitchell is a fan of Tony Robbins, Joe Rogan and Tom Cruise (in Under Siege).

Movie

There are so many I don’t know where to start. My go-to is action – I love Steven Seagal’s early films – Under Siege and Above The Law. We named our son, Nico, after his character in that one. Now I find myself re-watching The Goonies and Labyrinth with the kids.

Smell

I have a stock of aftershave, as every birthday my kids pick a special smell out for Dad. I can’t choose a favourite.

Destination

Give me a tropical island any day… Particular favourites are Aitutaki (Cook Islands) and anywhere in Fiji. The Yasawa Islands are pretty spectacular.

Weekend ritual

Saturday mornings start off with the negotiation on who’s taking my son to football early, which generally results in both of us going. But the mornings are pretty busy and all about the kids and sport – a lot of netball. Then I head to the gym and the afternoon is spent as quality family time either at the pools, a beach or our new favourite, laser strike.

Who is your favourite person

Besides my wife, which is obvious (and she would kill me if I didn’t say that) but another would be Tony Robbins.

Job

Obviously the one I have now. For 17 years, I have been coming to Shortland Street and the studios every day. And it’s the only job I have had for that long.