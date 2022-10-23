Singer Carly Simon's two older sisters die of cancer one day apart

American singer-songwriter Carly Simon has had her two older sisters die of cancer just one day apart.

Joanna Simon, 85, died of thyroid cancer on Wednesday, and Lucy Simon, 82, died of breast cancer on Thursday.

“I am filled with sorrow to speak about the passing of Joanna and Lucy Simon,” Carly Simon said in a statement, according to the Associated Press.

“Their loss will be long and haunting. As sad as this day is, it’s impossible to mourn them without celebrating their incredible lives that they lived.”

Simon said they were co-keepers of each other’s memories.

“We were three sisters who not only took turns blazing trails and marking courses for one another. We were each other’s secret shares.”

Nancy Kaye/AP Lucy Simon, left, and her sister Carly Simon sing in Broadway's Shubert Alley in New York, on June 9, 1982.

While Carly, 77, found fame with smash hits like You’re So Vain and Nobody Does It Better, her sisters were also involved in the music industry.

Lucy and Carly performed as a duo, The Simon Sisters, in the 1960s, recording and releasing the song Winkin’ Blinkin’ and Nod in 1964.

Lucy went on to record two solo albums in the 1970s, and in the 1980s, she and her husband, David Levine, produced two Grammy-winning children’s albums.

In 1991, she composed the score for Broadway musical The Secret Garden, adapted from the 1911 children’s novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett.

The production was nominated for six Tony Awards, including best musical and best original score, and ended up winning three.

She returned to Broadway in 2015 as the composer of Doctor Zhivago.

Joanna was an opera singer, who made her professional debut in 1962 as Cherubino in Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro at New York City Opera.

After her retirement from singing, she became an arts correspondent for PBS’ MacNeil-Lehrer News Hour, winning an Emmy for her work in 1991.

The three sisters also had a brother, Peter, who was a photographer. He died of cardiac arrest in 2018 at the age of 71, but had also had lung cancer.