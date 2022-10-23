Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane's cause of death revealed

Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane died of a number of conditions, including multiple organ failure, according to his death certificate.

The actor, who played the famous half-giant Hagrid, died at the age of 72 earlier in October. He had six causes of death listed on the certificate, which has been seen by British tabloid The Mirror.

Other causes listed were diabetes and obesity, as well as sepsis, lower respiratory tract infection and heart block.

His death certificate included both his professional name, and his birth name, Anthony Robert McMillan.

READ MORE:

* 'One of the funniest people I've met.' Harry Potter co-stars pay tribute to Robbie Coltrane

* Hagrid of Harry Potter fame, actor Robbie Coltrane dies at 72

* Harry Potter actor Tom Felton on surviving substance abuse issues: ‘The wheels needed to come off’



Jonathan Short/AP Robbie Coltrane had six conditions listed on his death certificate.

The Harry Potter star adopted the surname Coltrane in the 1970s, as homage to the jazz musician John Coltrane.

According to The Mirror, his death was registered by his ex-wife, Rhona Gemmell. The couple had two children, Spencer and Alice.

Coltrane’s agent, Belinda Wright, initially confirmed the actor had died in hospital near Falkirk in Scotland, but did not disclose a specific cause, saying he had been “unwell for some time”.

In 2016, Coltrane told British tabloid the Daily Star he was “in constant pain" with osteoarthritis, which had left him needing to use a walking stick and wheelchair.

In 2020, he found relief following a long-awaited knee replacement operation, which he said had changed his life.

But he continued to be plagued by health problems, and in June this year, pulled out of London Film and Comic Con due to "continuing ill health”.

A number of Coltrane’s Harry Potter co-stars have shared tributes to the actor, with Daniel Radcliffe, who starred as Harry, describing him as “one of the funniest people I’ve met”.

He was also famed for many other roles, including the lead in the 1990s TV series Cracker, and a Russian crime boss in the James Bond thrillers GoldenEye and The World is Not Enough.