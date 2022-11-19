Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde split after two years together - report

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are going their separate ways after a nearly two-year romance, according to a tabloid report.

Sources told People magazine the singer, 28, and filmmaker, 38, were “taking a break”, with Styles heading off on his world tour in 2023, and Wilde focusing on her two children and her work in LA.

“Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart,” a source said.

The pair are thought to have got together in January 2021, when they were photographed holding hands at a wedding.

READ MORE:

* Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde's ex-nanny makes more allegations about the former couple's scandalous breakup

* Rumoured secret kiss between Harry Styles and Florence Pugh allegedly reason for actress' feud with director Olivia Wilde

* Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis issue joint response after ex-nanny shares details of nasty split



Neil Mockford/Getty Images The couple pictured together in London in March 2022.

They met on the set of Don’t Worry Darling in September 2020. Wilde directed the film, and also appeared in it, while Styles starred in the film, after replacing Shia LaBeouf as the male lead.

In November, it emerged that Wilde had split from her fiancé of seven years, actor Jason Sudeikis.

Drama surrounded the release of Don’t Worry Darling earlier this year, with Wilde served custody papers while on stage promoting the film at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

Rumours later emerged of a feud between Wilde and the film’s star, Florence Pugh, then LaBeouf spoke out denying Wilde’s claim that he had been fired from the project.

Styles was caught up in one of the more bizarre incidents surrounding the movie – dubbed “Spitgate” – when he appeared to spit on actor Chris Pine during the film’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images The couple were rarely photographed together during promotion for Don’t Worry Darling.

There was speculation Wilde and Styles had broken up following that event, as fans noted they were not seated together and barely interacted with each other, however, they were later spotted kissing passionately in New York.

"The public pressure on them has been difficult," a source told People.

Still, the couple were still “very close friends”, another source said, with Wilde and her children seen dancing and singing at Styles’ November 15 concert in Los Angeles.