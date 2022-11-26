J-Lo announces first album in eight years: 'This is Me... Now'

J-Lo has relaunched her Instagram account with a post about her first album in eight years, due for release next year.

Jennifer Lopez created plenty of speculation from fans this week when her Instagram page went dark. Some fans speculated about her relationship with new hubbie Ben Affleck, despite the move coming days after she reaffirmed their love.

What could it mean? A new album, that’s what, scheduled for release in 2023. The star has just announced her first album in eight years, This is Me... Now. And the timing is deliberate – it’s the 20th anniversary of her album This is Me... Then.

J-Lo has relaunched her Instagram account, having apparently deleted everything on it up till now. She still has her 227 million followers, however. Her post features a video of herself 20 years ago, morphing into a video of herself today.

In announcing the new album, she said: “We captured me at this moment in time. If you have, like me at times, lost hope, almost given up, don’t. And that’s real. And I want to put that message out to the world.”

Her news release stated the album chronicles the “emotional, spiritual and psychological journey that she has taken over the past two decades”. It is believed to reference to her own failed relationships – and tough childhood.

“An emotionally raw and honest project, unlike any she has produced before, she writes and sings about her life and experiences that will resonate with us all. In addition, these autobiographical stories informed by the album will result in other very personal projects that will be released next year…more to come on that.

The tracks are described as “plaintive, confessional songs, reflections on the trials of her past, upbeat jams celebrating love and sex.”

John Phillips/Getty Images J-Lo pictured with Ben Affleck in Venice, Italy last year for the red carpet premiere of The Last Duel.

Although a release date has not been announced, the track titles are named on J-Lo’s Insta account.