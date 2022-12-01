Topp Twins: Jools says 'I’m on my last lot of choices that I can have now'

In Methven, you can get your breakfast cooked by a Dame.

When it comes to theatre venues, the Topp Twins are more used to being the on-stage entertainment rather than in the audience.

But for their television special, Topp Class, which was filmed at Auckland’s The Civic, Dames Jools and Lynda Topp were, for part of it, relegated to their seats.

Here the audience watched a line-up of artists such as Anika Moa, Hinewehi Mohi and Tami Neilson perform for the variety show.

Topp Class, which is hosted by Wellington Paranormal’s Karen O’Leary, pays tribute to the sisters and marks their four decades on the local entertainment scene.

“I think what was really humbling for us was so many people put their hand up and wanted to be part of it,” says Jools.

“For all the people who came on board, there was a lot of work involved. The deal was they could sing one of their songs, but they also had to learn a Topp Twins song.

“No-one sings a Topp Twins song but the Topp Twins, so it was so exciting to hear how people interpreted our songs.”

Similarly, Lynda talks about how impressed she was with the calibre of performers.

Topp Twins/Facebook Jools and Lynda Topp loved hearing how their songs were interpreted by other artists.

“It made us smile because we’ve had a bit of a rough year,” she says referring to the twins’ separate health issues with breast cancer.

“It was a beautiful night for us. Jools and I just kept staring at each other going, ‘Oh my God, this is amazing’. When Anika Moa walked out and sang Calf Cub Day, there wasn’t a dry eye in the audience.”

Topp Class also features drag and comedy. One skit involves actors and comedians Chris Parker and Tom Sainsbury dressed as Topp Twins characters Camp Mother and Camp Leader.

Over the years, Jools and Lynda, who do appear on stage during the show, have toured New Zealand and had their own television shows.

Supplied Chris Parker and Tom Sainsbury as Topp Twins characters Camp Mother and Camp Leader.

The 2009 documentary Untouchable Girls told the story of how the twins became famous.

“When we started out we didn’t know what kind of career we were going to have because you never do when you start out I suppose,” says Jools.

“But as time went on, we realised that New Zealand kind of liked us. There was a lot going on in New Zealand at that time. It’s been quite a long time since there has been an act like the Topp Twins in New Zealand – where you’ve got someone who is political, who is prepared to stand up for their politics, to be openly lesbian (like us) in the 80s.”

The Topps hail from Waikato but these days Lynda lives in Methven, Canterbury while Jools is based in South Head, Auckland.

Both sisters have breast cancer.

“I’ve had my cancer for 19 years so I’m a bit of a professional now,” says Jools. “Lynda’s just starting out. It’s not nice because the treatments are pretty rough. Anyone who’s been through it will know what I’m talking about.

“But we’ve always managed to maintain some sense of life and not get down about it. Sometimes you have a bad day and sometimes you have a good day.

Supplied Karen O’Leary hosts Topp Class, a star-studded tribute show in honour of the Topp Twins.

“We haven’t performed for a long time because Lynda’s been going through a pretty major regime with chemo.

“I’m on my last lot of choices that I can have now before there are no more.”

Jools says family support has been a big help when it comes to health.

“Our family is so tight and so loving,” she says.

“Our mum is 92 and quite amazing. She was at the tribute concert. She got dressed up to the nines. She’s so beautiful and I couldn’t ask for a better mum.

Supplied “Our mum is 92 and quite amazing,” says Jools Topp (far right) pictured with her sister Lynda and their mother.

“Of course, now she’s got this kind of worry that she might lose her children before she dies.

“She’d never think she’d be in that situation, so my heart goes out to mums who have children with cancer.”

Lynda is also full of praise for their mother.

“We do worry about our mum because she is 92 and she’s worried about us. It should be the other way round,” she says.

“She’s an absolute trooper of a mother. We can’t say enough about how awesome she’s been.”

Jools holds up a photograph of their mother taken on the night that they attended Topp Class at The Civic.

“She’s a glam chick,” laughs Jools. “She’s probably asked herself, ‘Why the hell did I have two lesbians who dress up as men?’.”

Topp Class, Prime, screens Tuesday December 13.