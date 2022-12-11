Hi-de-Hi! actor Ruth Madoc dies after an accident

Ruth Madoc, the star of stage and screen, has died at the age of 79 following a fall, her agent has confirmed.

The 1980s sitcom star, who played yellowcoat Gladys Pugh in the BBC holiday camp sitcom Hi-de-Hi!, was 79.

She died in hospital after surgery for the fall which happened earlier in the week, according to her agent.

Phil Belfield, of talent agency Belfield & Ward Ltd, described Ruth Madoc as “one of a kind and a unique talent”.

Madoc was also a star of the stage, performing in an array of roles in theatre and musicals in a career spanning 60 years. She appeared in shows including Annie, Fiddler On The Roof, Gypsy and a series of Agatha Christie plays.

Hi-de-Hi! ran for nine seasons between 1980 and 1988, and was set in Maplins, a fictional British holiday camp, during the years 1959 and 1960.

BBC Ruth Madoc starred as yellowcoat Gladys Pugh in the series, which was set in 1959/60.

It centred on the lives of the camp's entertainers, most of whom were washed-up or otherwise disappointed actors or wanna-be actors.

Madoc’s Pugh was the sports organiser and radio announcer who, as a rule, disliked the other yellowcoats, and who was in love with the camp entertainment manager Jeffrey, played by Simon Cadell.

Madoc had only two days ago pulled out of a pantomime of Aladdin at the Princess Theatre in Torquay, Devon. At that time, she told her followers:

“Hiya everyone please don’t worry ! I’m well and I’ll soon be back to normal, but unfortunately @princesstheatretorquay won’t get to have The Empress Gladys in the Panto this Christmas !!! I’m doing really well and will soon be back to normal!”