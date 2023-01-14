'Heartbroken': Nicolas Cage pays tribute to ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley

Two of Lisa Marie Presley’s ex-husbands have paid tribute to the star, who died at the age of 54 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Actor Nicolas Cage, who was married to Presley from 2002 to 2004, shared a statement with The Hollywood Reported saying the loss was “devastating news”.

“Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met,” he said.

“She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin.”

Cage was referring to Presley’s second child, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide at the age of 27 in July 2020.

Kevork Djansezian/AP Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley, pictured at a movie screening in 2001.

Presley’s fourth and most recent husband, guitarist Michael Lockwood, also released a statement via his attorney, saying he had been hoping for a “speedy and complete recovery because her children needed her”.

The couple married in 2006, welcoming twin daughters Harper and Finley in 2008. Presley filed for divorce in 2016, triggering a lengthy custody battle. The divorce was finalised in 2021.

Lockwood’s attorney continued: “It is very sad it didn’t turn out that way. Michael’s world has been turned on its ear. He is with both of his daughters now.”

Presley was also married to Michael Jackson from 1994 to 1996. Her first husband was musician Danny Keough, who she was with from 1988 to 1994, and had two children with – Riley and Benjamin.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin-FilmMagic/Getty Images Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, and Riley Keough attend a Hollywood handprint ceremony in 2022.

Keough had been living with Presley when she was found unresponsive by a housekeeper, and he is said to have performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

Celebrities have been quick to pay tribute to the only child of rock pioneer Elvis Presley, with stars like Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Pink, andJohn Travolta posting messages of remembrance on social media.

Presley died just two days after attending the Golden Globes in support of Elvis, Baz Luhrmann’s film about her iconic father.

Luhrmann shared a photo to Instagram of Presley with the movie's star, Austin Butler.

“Over the last year, the entire Elvis movie family and I have felt the privilege of Lisa Marie’s kind embrace,” he wrote.

“Her sudden, shocking loss has devastated people all around the world. I know her fans everywhere join me in sharing prayers of love and support with her mother, Priscilla, and her wonderful daughters Riley, Finley and Harper. Lisa Marie, we will miss your warmth, your smile, your love.”

Of Presley’s immediate family, only mother Priscilla has commented publically, to confirm her daughter's death.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” the 77-year-old said in a statement.

“She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known.

“We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”