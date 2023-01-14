Kanye West 'marries' Australian employee in unofficial ceremony

Kanye West has reportedly tied the knot with one of his employees, two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalised.

The rapper, 45, is said to have married 27-year-old Bianca Censori – an Australian who works as an architectural designer at Yeezy, TMZ reported.

While West has been seen wearing a wedding ring following the “private ceremony”, the marriage is not thought to be official, as they have reportedly not filed a marriage certificate.

According to Censori’s LinkedIn profile, she has a Master’s degree in architecture from the University of Melbourne.

She moved to Los Angeles, and joined Yeezy as an architectural designer in November 2020. Her profile states she is now the head of architecture at the company.

Evan Agostini Kanye West released a song titled Censori Overload, seemingly in reference to his new relationship.

West seems to have hinted at the relationship in a new song titled Censori Overload, which he released on Instagram in early December.

West’s representatives have yet to respond to requests for comment on the marriage reports.

LinkedIn Bianca Censori, the Yeezy employee who Kanye West has reportedly married.

But amid the news, West’s ex-wife Kardashian posted a series of cryptic messages to Instagram Stories.

“I'm in my quiet girl era, I don't have much to say. Just much to do,” she wrote in the first.

The second message read: “Just remember, the black sheep usually turns into the goat. Keep doing you,” followed by, “People who want to see you win, will help you win. Remember that.”