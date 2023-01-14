Director Michael Bay charged with killing a pigeon on movie set

Filmmaker Michael Bay is facing charges related to the killing of a pigeon on a movie set in Italy.

The homing pigeon was killed during the production of Netflix movie 6 Underground back in 2018, The Wrap reported.

Pigeons, along with other wild birds, are a protected species in Italy, with a national law making it illegal to harm, kill or capture them.

An insider with knowledge of the production told The Wrap the pigeon was allegedly killed by a dolly in the middle of a take. Someone on set then took a photo and shared it with authorities.

READ MORE:

* Ryan Reynolds' 6 Underground delivers (Michael) Bay-hem to Netflix

* The 10 most watched Netflix movies of all time

* Netflix's most popular New Zealand releases in 2019



As director of the film, Bay has reportedly been held responsible. But the filmmaker has denied the allegations.

Mark Thompson/Getty Images Michael Bay said he declined to pay a fine, as he was not guilty of the crime.

“I am a well-known animal lover and major animal activist,” Bay said in a statement shared with The Wrap.

“No animal involved in the production was injured or harmed. Or on any other production I’ve worked on in the past 30 years.”

Bay said Italian authorities had offered him the chance to settle the matter by paying a “small fine”, which he had declined to do – “because I would not plead guilty to having harmed an animal”.

Netflix 6 Underground starring Ryan Reynolds was released in December 2019.

He added they had “clear video evidence, a multitude of witnesses and safety officers” that disproved the photo – “which gives a false story”, he said.

“There is an ongoing court case so I cannot get into the specifics, but I am confident we will prevail when I have my day in court,” Bay said.

Netflix declined to comment on the story and Italian authorities didn’t respond to The Wrap’s requests for comment.

6 Underground was released on Netflix in December 2019. The film stars Ryan Reynolds as a billionaire who leads an elite vigilante squad.