Amanda Gillies ties the knot after year-long engagement

TV broadcaster Amanda Gillies has posted a wedding pic on social media following her marriage to long-time love Tim Murphy.

The Newshub national correspondent married Murphy, a Newsroom co-editor, on January 18, 2023 at a ceremony and reception at Mantells on Tamaki Drive in Auckland.

Her instagram post was a photo of the pair with a heart emoji and no text – the photo showed Gillies wearing a flowing white gown with a corseted bodice and fine shoulder straps, carrying a white bouquet, while Murphy is in a tux.

Comments have been flooding onto her insta page from many broadcasters congratulating the pair, including Wendy Petrie, Melissa Stokes, Renee Wright and Tony Street from TVNZ. Nadia Lim, co-founder of My Food Bag and MasterChef NZ judge said: “Yeeeehah!!! Congratulations you wonderful woman! What a lucky guy.”

The wedding was officiated by the couple’s good friend Jacqueline Nairn, who also posted: “Oh yes you did, Mr and Mrs Murphy.”

The pair became engaged in December 2021. Gillies was at one time engaged to broadcaster Greg Boyed, who died following a battle with depression in 2018.

Gillies was formerly a breakfast host on The AM Show, a job she had for more than five years. She and fellow host Mark Richardson were removed from the show at the end of 2021. At the time of the announcement of the changing of the guard, Gillies said the past five years had been a privilege: “It is the best job in the world but with the worst hours. “I have never taken the studio seat for granted, and I have been lucky enough to work with the dream team, on and off-screen. There have been plenty of laughs, tears and unforgettable moments.”