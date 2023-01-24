Wellington actor Thomasin McKenzie's star continues to rise with rave reviews at Sundance

Thomasin McKenzie, right, a cast member in "Eileen," is interviewed at the premiere of the film at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

A young Wellington actor’s rave reviews for her latest film’s Sundance premiere is another sign of a star in ascendancy.

Thomasin McKenzie plays the lead role in the William Oldroyd directed indie movie Eileen, alongside Hollywood heavyweight Anne Hathaway and both have been roundly praised in entertainment media.

Writing after the film’s world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival this weekend, The Hollywood Reporter’s David Rooney believed that “like Oldroyd’s previous film, which thrust Florence Pugh into the spotlight, this one stands to kick McKenzie’s career up a notch”.

“Her work here takes the promise she showed in movies like Leave No Trace and Last Night in Soho and runs with it in bracing new directions.”

Deadline’s Valerie Complex said “McKenzie’s ability to switch between the mousy and maniacal is masterful”, while Screen Daily’s Amber Wilkinson agreed it was a terrific showcase for the Wellington actor.

supplied Wellington actor Thomasin McKenzie, centre, with parents noted director Stuart McKenzie and actor Dame Miranda Harcourt.

McKenzie is a member of a family which is practically theatre royalty in the capital. Her mother is actor Dame Miranda Harcourt​ and her father is director and filmmaker Stuart McKenzie​.

Her father said they were “super-proud” of how Thomasin’s career was taking off as a result of her consistent hard work.

“She’s always extending her range and her abilities. I think that we can see from those superb comments in those reviews that people are completely blown about by the intensity of her performance.”

He said it was exciting for the family to see her acting star continue to shine more brightly.

“She works like a demon with great preparation for the roles that she does.”

Sundance Institute/AP Anne Hathaway, left, and Thomasin McKenzie in a scene from Eileen.

Harcourt said her daughter was so committed to this latest role that she had her character, the titular Eileen Dunlop, psychoanalysed by a New Zealand psychotherapist.

“No matter where she is, she does a deep dive into her research and preparation.”

McKenzie has produced an impressive body of work extending back to the 2012 film Existence.

More recently she had major roles in Leave No Trace, The King, Jojo Rabbit, The True History of the Kelly Gang and Last Night in Soho.

She also starred in the UK-produced miniseries Life After Life released last year.

Speaking during the post-premiere Q&A of Eileen at Sundance, McKenzie revealed that she had auditioned in her grandmother Dame Kate Harcourt’s old fur coat.

Taylor Jewell/AP From left: Ben Whishaw, Molly O'Shea, Alice Englert, and Ana Scotney during the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday. )

An other film with Wellington links featured prominently at the prestigious independent film festival.

Alice Englert premiered her debut feature film Bad Behaviour on Sunday night.

Englert, the daughter of Oscar winning director Jane Campion, wrote and directed the dark comedy alongside Wellingtonian producer Desray Armstrong.

Filming took place throughout the wider Wellington region over June and July last year, with locations in Lower Hutt, Upper Hutt and the Kāpiti Coast.

Screen Wellington manager Tanya Black said the Sundance premiere was "huge" for the local film industry as people were recognising 'Bad Behaviour' as a New Zealand-made film.

Black said the film showcased Wellington's ability to act as a creative hub for a wide array of genres.

"This shows that we can provide support, crew and creative capabilities for small arthouse independent films with heart like this, and right to the other end of the scale is this billion dollar behemoth of Avatar 2," she said.

Black said the local film industry was preparing for more productions to make Wellington their temporary home.