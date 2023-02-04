Ed Sheeran gets his personalised chocolate bar, but hates his mug shot

Teddy's ready to get stuck into his Whittaker's chocolate - and he has another suggestion for a mug shot.

Ed Sheeran has finally been sent his very own personalised chocolate, having read about the Whittaker’s promotion yesterday, and complained he had yet to see a bar.

But will he like it? While we are waiting to see him take a bite, we already know there’s one thing he’s suggesting Whittaker’s change, and that’s his mug shot on the front.

The star, who is currently touring New Zealand, has even suggested a replacement, which, dare we say it, does him no favours. But it’s all the spirit of good fun.

INSTAGRAM Ed Sheeran and that Whittaker's chocolate block - he loves the idea, but he's not thrilled with his pic.

In an Insta story post this weekend, Teddy said: “Whittaker’s Chocolate, thank you so much. All is forgiven. I love the chocolate bar. Not sure on the picture, let’s be honest. But, all is forgiven. I love you guys. You make great chocolate.”

READ MORE:

* Whittaker's has made an Ed Sheeran chocolate bar, but not even the singer himself has one

* Going on stage with Ed Sheeran was 'strange but amazing' for 10-year-old fan

* Ed Sheeran has been hiding out in regional New Zealand with his kids



He added: “Also, in your letter you said, ‘shall we make some blocks for the Auckland flood relief?’. I think that is a fantastic idea, so we’ll be in touch and these blocks will hopefully be seen soon and eaten soon and enjoyed, with a different picture please.”

And he added his fun mug shot (below) with the caption: “This pic is better, plz.”

The Teddy initiative by Whittaker’s was prompted after the British singer mentioned his liking for New Zealand chocolate on his Instagram on Wednesday.

“Also I take back what I said about NZ chocolate, it’s actually alright isn’t it,” he wrote at the time, to which the award-winning chocolate company replied that local chocolate is pretty “top notch”.

INSTAGRAM/Stuff And this is the pic he has posed as an alternative. The caption beneath this pic on Insta reads: "This pic is better, plz."

”Even better, NZ’s finest chocolate is made here in Wellington, just down the road from you,” the company wrote.

On Thursday, the appropriately orange-wrapped limited Ed-ition Ed Block was revealed on the company’s Facebook page and Twitter. “We couldn’t be Happier to hear Ed is a Chocolate Lover! This one’s for you, Ed Sheeran,” read the post, before announcing the bar was, “crafted especially for our newest Chocolate Lover, and won't be available in stores”.

At a press conference on Thursday, Sheeran said he had been hiding out in Wellington with his family and he raved about eating local chocolate and sipping Garage Project beer, saying he liked the craft beer in the plain white can – Garage Project’s BEER.

The British musician played Sky Stadium on Thursday night, where the global star forgot lyrics but still wowed a packed crowd.

He is due to play two shows at Auckland’s Eden Park – which was flooded during recent storms - on February 10 and 11.