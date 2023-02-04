Has Elvis star finally lost that sultry southern accent fans love?

Elvis’ accent has left the room – actor Austin Butler, who played the star in the Baz Luhrmann’s epic Elvis has been sounding like the singer since he took that role last year.

But his co-star has noted that Butler lost that sultry southern accent while filming Dune 2. Although whether that’s a permanent decision or not is anyone’s guess.

Dune 2 co-star Dave Bautista told USA Today: "I don't know who this guy was, but it's not Austin Butler. It's not Elvis. His voice is different, his look is different. Everything about his demeanour is terrifying."

Warner Bros/AP Austin Butler in a scene from Elvis – his accent stayed with him for a long time, but a co-star says it has now vanished.

However, he also said Butler was “the sweetest guy you’ll ever meet”.

READ MORE:

* Austin Butler says he had an 'immediate' bond with Lisa Marie Presley

* Why is Austin Butler still speaking in his Elvis voice? It could be a case of ‘role spill’



When it was pointed out he continued to sound like Elvis after the big movie, Butler told the LA Times it was probably a “muscular habit”. "If I was trying to sound like Elvis, I would sound very different right now," he shared. "I think it's sort of amusing to me how much people want to focus on this one thing."

Chris Pizzello/AP Austin Butler poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture, drama for "Elvis" at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

After the Golden Globes awards, Butler had this to say in the press room: "I don't think I sound like him still, but I guess I must, because I hear it all the time," he said. "I often liken it to when somebody lives in another country for a long time. I had three years where that was my only focus, so I'm sure there's pieces of him in my DNA and I will always be linked to him."

And his own vocal coach thinks he will always sound like him.

Fans are likely to get to see him, and possibly listen to him if he is a winner, at the Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 (US time).