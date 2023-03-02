Topp Twins, Ruby Tui, John Kirwan and Rangi Mātāmua up for NZer of the Year

Jools and Lynda Topp have been performing together since the 1970s.

For more than a quarter of a century, dames Jools and Lynda Topp​ have spread the gospel of New Zealand to the four corners of the world, and are now among the finalists for New Zealander of the Year.

It’s the first time in the award’s 13-year history judges have opted for more than three finalists, and it’s a varied field in a year when Covid-19 has not been at the forefront of the public consciousness.

Among the others up for the top gong are two sports icons – former All Black and mental health advocate Sir John Kirwan​, and World Cup winning Black Fern Ruby Tui​ – and the man behind the country’s new Matariki public holiday, Professor Rangi Mātāmua (Tūhoe)​.

The Topp Twins have been mainstays of the Kiwi comedy scene for well over 30 years, starting their careers busking on Queen St in Auckland.

They have also been loud and proud representatives of the country’s LGBTQIA+ communities, with both sisters openly lesbian since the 1970s.

Speaking at a tribute show in their honour late last year, Jools said the duo didn’t know what sort of career they were going have when they started.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Professor Rangi Mātāmua is up for New Zealander of the year at the 2023 awards.

“But as time went on, we realised that New Zealand kind of liked us,” Jools said.

“There was a lot going on in New Zealand at that time. It’s been quite a long time since there has been an act like the Topp Twins in New Zealand – where you’ve got someone who is political, who is prepared to stand up for their politics, to be openly lesbian [like us] in the 80s.”

They were both made Dames Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2018.

Both Tui and Kirwan will represent the sports world at the awards night on March 30.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Ruby Tui was one of the breakout stars of the Rugby World Cup 2021 when the Black Ferns won the trophy at Eden Park.

It’s already been a big 12 months for Tui, who won the Rugby World Cup with the Black Ferns on home soil, and was named breakthrough player of the year at the 2022 World Rugby Awards in Monaco.

The Black Ferns also took home team of the year and favourite sporting moment at the Halberg Awards.

Kirwan is known for his finishing and speed on the rugby paddock, and for his battle with depression and mental health advocacy off the park.

Since stepping away from the rugby spotlight last year, the former All Black embarked on a two-week road trip across Aotearoa, raising $1 million for a programme to help children build the skills to aid their emotional wellbeing.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Sir John Kirwan raised a million dollars for charity on a two-week fundraising tour of the country.

Speaking to Stuff last year about his struggle with depression and being able to help others overcome it, he said: “I had an illness that kills and through the other end it’s pretty damn good.”

As for Professor Mātāmua, he was anointed chief advisor Matariki and Mātauranga Māori by then prime minister Jacinda Ardern, as the government looked to formulate the new public holiday.

“For Māori, we carry our dead with us,” he said at the time.

“We carry the memory. You don’t want to cut them – you carry them, remember them. In Matariki, you send them on their final... interstellar journey into the cosmos.”