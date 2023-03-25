Selena Gomez urges fans to stop Hailey Bieber hate after model receives death threats

Selena Gomez has condemned fans who have made death threats and hateful comments against Hailey Bieber amid their rumoured feud.

The singer took to her Instagram Stories on Friday to call for an end to the behaviour, revealing Bieber had asked for her help.

“Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” she wrote.

“This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying.

READ MORE:

* Selena Gomez gets candid on Lupus diagnosis, says she 'could have had a stroke onstage'

* 'Im not a model': Selena Gomez addresses water weight gain from lupus medication

* Selena Gomez addresses the rumoured feud with her kidney donor friend Francia Raisa



“I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.”

AP/Getty Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber are calling on fans to end the "narrative" around their rumoured feud.

Bieber responded on her own Instagram Stories a few hours later, thanking Gomez for speaking out and confirming they had discussed “how to to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I”.

“The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful,” the model wrote.

“While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together.”

Bieber added things could “always be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended”.

“We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself,” she said.

“In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion.”

The fan-fuelled drama between the two stars has been long-standing, as Gomez dated Bieber’s now-husband, Justin Bieber, on-and-off from 2010 to 2018.

Getty/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Hailey Baldwin married Justin Bieber in September 2018, after getting engaged in July.

Hailey and Justin married in 2018, but in a podcast interview in September last year, the model opened up about the hate she still receives from fans of Gomez, who accuse her of “stealing” Bieber.

In October, Bieber and Gomez attempted to put rumours of their ongoing conflict to rest by posing for pictures together at an event.

But the drama was reignited in February, after Gomez posted a TikTok video joking about her over-laminated eyebrows.

Hours later, Kylie Jenner – Bieber’s friend – shared a photo to Instagram Stories of her own eyebrows, writing “this was an accident ?????”

Jenner then shared screenshots from a FaceTime call with Bieber, which zoomed in on both women’s carefully groomed brows.

Fans interpreted the posts as “shade” against Gomez, and started combing through other social media posts and interactions to find more evidence of the “mean girl” behaviour.

Jenner denied the posts were a dig at Gomez, writing in the comments: “No shade towards Selena ever and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts. You guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly.”

Gomez also commented: “Agreed @kyliejenner. It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie.”

However, more fuel was added to the fire after fans spotted a comment from Gomez on a resurfaced TikTok clip that appeared to show Bieber gagging at the mention of Taylor Swift – one of Gomez’s best friends.

“So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game,” Gomez allegedly wrote.

On February 23, Gomez announced she would be taking a break from social media, as it was “a little silly”.

“I’m 30, I’m too old for this,” she said.