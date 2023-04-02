Behind the scenes: Jack Tame and Mava Moayyed are a news match

Sunday reporter Mava Moayyed is pictured with TV and radio presenter Jack Tame. The couple spent time in New York late last year.

The couple are not living together, but TV and radio news presenter Jack Tame and TVNZ reporter Mava Moayyed are an item around town, and have been for more than a year.

And yesterday Tame opened up a little about his relationship in his Newstalk ZB show Saturday Morning with Jack Tame.

He said: “Three months ago, my girlfriend and I decided to become a one-car couple. Between us, living in two different houses, in different suburbs, with her son and various jobs to balance, we decided to see if we could get by with just the one vehicle.”

He went on to say they have found it easy. But he also said there was a conversation over whether Moayyed might buy his car after she sold her “dunga” for $3000. She offered to buy Tame’s for $3000: “But my car’s worth ten thousand dollars. Welcome to love,” he said.

Both Tame and Moayyed have posted photos of themselves together over the past few months, including appearing in fancy dress together at the TVNZ Christmas party last year. And in November Moayyed posted cuddly photos of the pair in New York, where Tame earlier spent five years as TVNZ’s foreign correspondent.

Supplied Mava Moayyed from TVNZ 1's Sunday.

Just over a year ago, Moayyed steped into a reporting role with TVNZ’s Sunday programme after being a producer on the show for four years. “I loved the producing role. It’s a really satisfying job because you get to spend time really researching stories, finding talent for them and being part of that storytelling process,” Moayyed told Stuff. “But the one thing that you don’t get to do is basically front your story.”

Moayyed, who previously worked as a journalist for Radio New Zealand writing features and making short documentaries, said she has a very strong sense of justice. “That’s really important to me.”

She is mum to five-year-old son Rumi whose name reflects Moayyed’s Persian heritage.

“Rumi is this old Persian poet and we thought we were being real clever and original. And then a month or two later, Beyonce had a set of twins and she named one of them Rumi, and I was like, ‘No, everyone’s going to think that I copied Beyonce’.”

Instagram Jack Tame and Mava Moayyed loaded a selfie from New York onto Instagram last November.

Tame, who also hosts Q&A on TVNZ on Sundays, recently spoke to Stuff about his tour through southern Africa earlier this year with an old schoolmate.

“It’s just really nice to feel refreshed going into 2023 because it’s obviously going to be a pretty busy year on the news front and in politics. Having a really good break to reset is a real privilege,” he says.

“And, honestly, for me nothing is more refreshing than just getting as far away from the day-to-day news cycle in New Zealand as possible.”