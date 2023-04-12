It sure looks like Millie Bobby Brown just got engaged to Jake Bongiovi

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown flipped the internet upside down with an apparent announcement she’s engaged to Jake Bongiovi.

Brown posted an Instagram image showing a massive ring on her left ring finger.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all,” Brown captioned the post early Tuesday, quoting a lyric from Taylor Swift’s Lover.

The photo shows Brown, 19, smiling as Bongiovi – the 20-year-old son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi – embraces her.

Bongiovi on Tuesday also posted a pair of photos with Brown, which he captioned, “Forever.”

Brown rose to fame with her Emmy-nominated role as Eleven, a young girl with telekinetic abilities, on the Netflix supernatural series Stranger Things. She is also known for her portrayal of the title detective – and younger sister of Sherlock Holmes – in Netflix’s Enola Holmes films and for starring in the last two Godzilla movies.

Brown first confirmed her relationship with Bongiovi in November 2021 with an Instagram post. She called Bongiovi her “partner for life” in a post this January.

“Here’s to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us,” she wrote Jan. 1. “Let’s do it again but better!”

Tuesday’s post garnered numerous congratulatory comments for Brown, who has more than 62 million followers.

“Congratulations!!!! Much love,” wrote Matthew Bongiovi, who is Jake’s uncle.

Brown’s skincare brand, Florence by Mills, commented, “the perfect couple ... we are SO happy for you two”.

Last year, Stranger Things was the most-streamed show in the US with 52 billion minutes of viewership. The fifth and final season of the series is under development, and a release date has not been announced.

- New York Daily News