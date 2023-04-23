Jamie Foxx reportedly 'awake and alert' following health scare

Jamie Foxx has been hospitalised with an unknown illness.

Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx remains in hospital under observation following a health scare last week.

The 55-year-old’s daughter, Corinne, issued a statement on behalf of the Foxx family on April 13 which said her father had experienced a “medical complication”, but added that “due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

There have been no further updates from the family since, but sources have told People the Ray star is steadily improving, though he remains in a hospital in Georgia, where he had been filming the upcoming Netflix film Back in Action.

“He's still in the hospital and doctors are running tests but he's awake and alert,” a source told the publication.

“They're keeping him under observation."

News of his mystery illness has led to an outpouring of support from stars, including Kerry Washington, LeBron James, Jennifer Hudson and Viola Davis.

According to TMZ, production of Back in Action has resumed without Foxx, with a double standing in for him.

The action-comedy film will also star Cameron Diaz – who is coming out of retirement for the project – and Glenn Close.

The film has got off to a rocky start, with a rumoured “meltdown” by Foxx on set which reportedly led to the firing of three people.