Sir Peter Jackson pays tribute to 'friend and colleague' Barry Humphries

Barry Humphries pictured at the world premiere of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey in 2012.

Sir Peter Jackson has paid tribute to Barry Humphries, who played the Great Goblin in The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey.

The filmmaker posted on Facebook following the legendary Australian comedian’s death, noting on behalf of writing partners Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens that it was an “honour” to count Humphries as “a friend and a colleague”.

“We were overjoyed when he agreed to play the Great Goblin in The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey – not one of his most glamorous roles, but one which he tackled with enthusiasm and disarming authenticity,” the trio wrote.

“To say Barry was beloved is an understatement. His ability to spread laughter, whilst making astute and telling observations, was unrivalled.”

They continued: “Barry always had a twinkle in his eye – undoubtedly because his marvellous mind was up to some kind of mischief. He was truly a scholar, a gentleman and one glorious Dame.

“We will miss you, Barry. The world is a poorer place without you in it.”

They concluded the post with the Māori proverb “Kua hinga te tōtara o Te Waonui a Tāne” – the tōtara in the great forest of Tāne has fallen.

The post also included two photos of Humphries, one of him smiling in a doorway, the other of him sitting down with a cup of tea.

For his role in The Hobbit, which was released in 2012, Humphries portrayed the goblin king through motion capture.

Supplied Barry Humphries played the Great Goblin.

“It's the first film in which I've appeared nude," he said during a press conference ahead of the film’s world premiere in Wellington.

At the same press conference, Jackson said finding the perfect actor for the role had been key.

“The character is gross, has some personal hygiene issues and is verbally raw, so it was quite natural to look towards Australia,'' the director joked.

"And from all the Australians available to us, Barry Humphries was ideal."

Other prominent figures who have paid tribute to Humphries include Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who described him as an “absolute one-of-kind”, former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who called him “one of the greatest ever Australians”, and comedian Ricky Gervais, who said he was a “comedy genius”.