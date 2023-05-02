'Please delete': Sophie Turner accidentally posts video of her and Joe Jonas' daughter

Sophie Turner is doing damage control after mistakenly posting a video of her and husband Joe Jonas’ daughter on Instagram.

The Game of Thrones alum shared the clip on her Instagram story early Monday morning (local time). Later the video had disappeared and been replaced by a lengthy message that Turner regretted the error.

“Earlier today I made an honest mistake accidentally posting a video of our daughter on instagram stories,” Turner wrote.

“We have always advocated for our kids’ rights to privacy so sharing this publicly is something that is against anything I stand for.”

In July 2020, the Dark Phoenix star and the Jonas Brothers singer welcomed their first child: a baby girl named Willa. Almost exactly two years later, Turner gave birth to their second daughter, according to Page Six. The celebrity couple has avoided sharing images of their kids on social media.

“Our children deserve the right to grow up out of the public eye, to learn and grow in private,” Turner continued in her statement.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023. The celebrity couple has avoided sharing images of their kids on social media.

“If I ever post anything of our kids, know that it is unquestionably a mistake. I would greatly appreciate if anyone who has reposted on any other platform, please delete the video.”

Last spring, Turner opened up to Elle magazine about life as a new parent and explained the decision to raise her kids out of the limelight. It’s worth noting that both Turner, 27, and Jonas, 33, are former child stars.

“I’m very protective of the life we’ve built,” Turner told Elle.

“My daughter never asked for any of this. I know what it can do to your mental health to be in this industry, and to be photographed every day and have the comments. It’s not something I want her to deal with unless she says, ‘This is what I want to do.’ We’re quite strict about that. We’ll encourage her to do whatever she wants but I don’t think we would professionally let her do anything until she’s 18.”

The Emmy-nominated actor added that she is “quite strongly” against her daughter “becoming a nepotism child”.

In May 2021, Turner took to Instagram to shame the paparazzi for photographing her daughter without her consent after discovering that someone had “managed to get a picture” of Willa.

“It’s f... creepy that grown, old men are taking pictures of a baby without their permission,” she said at the time.

“I’m sickened. I’m disgusted. And I’m respectfully asking everyone to stop following us around and stop trying to take pictures of our daughter – and especially printing them. It is disgusting, and you do not have my permission.”

- Los Angeles Times