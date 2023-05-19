'Options are slim': Bruce Willis' wife on his diagnosed dementia

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis has given an update about the health of the action movie star, saying “options are slim” after his diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia.

Heming Willis was at the screening of the documentary of Little Empty Boxes, which follows author Max Lugavere and his mother who has dementia.

On Instagram, Heming Willis praised Lugavere on his film: "Max chronicles his mother Kathy’s battle with dementia while he educates himself on everything he can do to help her. His love for his mother is powerful.

“His motivation to find answers from leading health experts is inspiring and then be so gracious to share that information is a true blessing.

Emma Heming-Willis/Instagram Heming Willis has been open about her husband’s illness.

”It would be an absolute disservice if this documentary is not on a screen near us soon. Thank you Max for being so brave and vulnerable to share the journey and spotlighting the importance of brain health.

“When you live the world of dementia you know that options are slim. But some won’t take that lying down which is how change is made and I got to witness the beauty in that last night.”

The post received the backing of Bruce Willis’ ex-wife Demi Moore who wrote: “Look forward to seeing it!”

Heming Willis has been open about her husband’s illness and has been sharing updates about him, and her struggle with it as a partner, on social media.

Last month his daughter Rumer Willis gave birth to a baby girl, Louetta Isley Thomas Willis.

The birth came a month after grandfather Bruce’s 68th birthday, with Heming Willis sharing an update at the time on the Die Hard actor’s health.

“Sometimes in our lives, we have to put our big girl panties on and get to it, and that’s what I’m doing. But I do have times of sadness every day, grief every day, and I’m really feeling it today on his birthday,” Heming Willis said in an Instagram video.