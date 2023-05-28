Beyonce springs surprise as daughter takes to the stage in Renaissance tour

Beyonce performed in Paris on Friday night on her Renaissance World Tour. Daughter Blue Ivy joined her on stage for the track My Power.

It’s hard to imagine anyone stealing the limelight from Beyonce, but it happened on Friday night in Paris, during the star’s Renaissance world tour.

Beyonce shocked fans by inviting her and rapper Jay Z’s 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy onto the stage to dance with her to My Power – a song off the soundtrack from the 2019 remake of The Lion King.

The star’s mother and ultra-proud grandmother Tina Knowles took to Instagram with photos that show Blue Ivy wearing metallic silver trousers and boots, and a matching long-sleeved sequinned top, as she dances her heart out.

Tina Knowles/Instagram Blue Ivy (right) joined her mum and dancers on stage at Stade de France in Paris.

In her post, Knowles wrote: “Last Night!! Blue Ivy performed in the front of a huge audience!! And yes I am a proud grandma. I am truly amazed by the courage that this brave, talented, beautiful 11-year-old exhibited last night! There were almost 70,000 people in that audience.

READ MORE:

* Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy Carter is all grown up in new birthday photo

* Proof Jay-Z and Blue Ivy’s father-daughter outing to the LA Rams game was a total touchdown

* Beyoncé teams up with her 3 kids to create theme song for Tina Knowles' new show



“She danced with professional dancers, grown folks; she did complicated choreography and moves that they rehearsed for months! She rehearsed and learned this in a little over a week. She was so smooth with it! Has such a smooth swag (reminds me of the great Aaliyah). So cool with it ! She is the coolest most confident 11-year-old I know!!!!”

Comments have been flooding in from fans. “We are screaming like proud internet aunties!!!!,” wrote one. “Go Blue!! Like mother, like daughter. This is so precious,” another said.

And another posted: “Sorry but you can tell this girl is so respectful just by the way she acknowledges the other dancers... this is so, so warm to watch. A beautiful black girl.”

During the show Beyonce paid tribute to Tina Turner, who died in Switzerland on May 24, 2023. “If you’re a fan of mine, you’re a fan of Tina Turner,” she said. “I want you guys to just scream so she can feel your love.

“I wouldn’t be on this stage without Tina Turner. I feel so blessed that I was allowed to witness her brilliance.”

Stars attending the concert included Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner and Lennie Kravitz.

Getty Images Beyonce won the award for best dance/electronic music album for Renaissance at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on February 5, 2023.