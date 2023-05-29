Britney Spears and her estranged mum, Lynne, reunite over coffee to 'make things right'

Britney Spears and her mother, Lynne Spears, have reunited and appear to be healing the strained relationship exacerbated by the singer's 13-year conservatorship.

The Oops!... I Did It Again and Hold Me Closer singer has confirmed reports that she and Lynne met at her Los Angeles home and apparently had a heart-to-heart discussion about the 14-year tension between them, which has included allegations of abuse and planting the seed to instal the legal arrangement that long controlled the Grammy winner's personal and professional life, as well as her finances.

"My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it's been such a long time," Spears wrote on Instagram. "[W]ith family there's always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!!

"And after being able to communicate what I've held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love you so much !!!" the 41-year-old continued. "Psss… I'm so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let's go shopping afterwards !!!"

The meeting comes after Spears has publicly accused Lynne of abuse and alleged that it was the former stage mum's suggestion that Spears' father, Jamie, set up the conservatorship in 2008. Lynne has pushed back against her daughter's past characterisations and publicly asked her to reconcile last summer. (The infamous conservatorship was terminated in November 2021 but their attorneys continue to squabble in court over thousands of dollars in legal fees and other details.)

TMZ reported that Lynne flew on Wednesday (Thursday NZT) from Louisiana to LA to visit her daughter at home and they reportedly spent two-and-a-half hours chatting while Spears' husband, Sam Asghari, was present.

Asghari, whom Spears married in June 2022, spoke out last week amid rumours that their marriage was troubled and as Fox prepared to air TMZ's investigative documentary about the conservatorship, Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom.

"The last thing I want to do is speak on my wife's behalf, I will never do that. I respect her privacy, that's why I don't talk as much," the 29-year-old fitness trainer said (via People). "I found it absolutely disgusting for the people that were in her life at the time when she didn't have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs. It was absolutely disgusting."

