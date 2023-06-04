Elliot Page says A-list actor verbally abused him after he came out as gay

Elliot Page has opened up about being subject to homophobic abuse from a fellow A-list actor.

The Oscar-nominated Juno and Whip It star wrote about the incident in his upcoming memoir, Pageboy.

In a chapter titled Famous Asshole at Party, excerpted by People magazine, the 36-year-old described being at a party in Los Angeles in 2014, shortly after publicly coming out as gay. Page later came out as transgender in December 2020.

According to Page, the actor, who he considered an “acquaintance”, told him: “You aren’t gay. That doesn’t exist. You are just afraid of men.”

The actor then allegedly said: “I’m going to f... you to make you realise you aren’t gay.”

instagram Elliot Page announced he was transgender in December 2020, after coming out as gay in 2014.

Page told People magazine that many people at the party saw and heard what happened.

“I’m purposely not sharing his name,” he said.

“But he will hear about this and know it’s him.”

In the memoir, Page also revealed he was in a relationship with actress Kate Mara, while she was dating The Handmaid’s Tale star Max Minghella.

Mike Marsland/WireImage Page revealed he dated Kate Mara while the actress was in another relationship.

Their romance began while Page was filming X-Men: Days of Future Past in 2014.

Page wrote about how Minghella was supportive of Mara opening up the relationship.

“I never thought I could be in love with two people and now I know I can,” Mara is said to have told him.

Page told People he and Mara are still close, and that Mara has read his book.

But he also wrote about another relationship with a closeted co-star, which went on for two years in secret.

Page said they would leave hotels using different doors, and would not look at each other in public.

“Some of my closest friends didn’t even know I was in a relationship,” Page said.

Axelle/Getty Images Elliot Page with rumoured partner Mae Martin at a red carpet event in November 2022.

“Ultimately, I do think she loved me. We loved each other and that was very real in our bubble... But feeling hidden was far too painful. That was impossible and not a sustainable relationship at all. And it taught me that I was not gonna do that again.”

Last month, the actor reflected on his journey through gender dysphoria, sharing a topless selfie on Instagram.

“Dysphoria used to be especially rife in the summer. No layers, just a T-shirt - or layers and oh so sweaty - constantly looking down, readjusting my oversized T,” he wrote.

“It feels so f...ing good soaking in the sun now, I never thought I could experience this, the joy I feel in my body. I am so grateful for what gender affirming care has allowed me and I look forward to sharing more of my journey soon.”