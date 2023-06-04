'He lit up my dark days': Jessie J opens up about the father of her child

Jessie J showed off her bump on the Brit Awards red carpet earlier this year.

Jessie J has penned a loving tribute to the father of her newborn son, revealing she met him shortly after suffering a miscarriage.

It’s the first time the singer has spoken about her relationship with basketball player Chanan Safir Colman, though the pair have previously been linked.

In her Instagram Stories, the 35-year-old shared a photo of Colman holding her hand in the hospital during the birth last month.

“I struggle to keep things private,” she wrote.

“I want to protect people I love and keep it for just myself... And then so often I think f... it because life is short but don’t want to regret it. Once you open the door you can’t close it. Bla bla bla... and so on and so on...

“But... I met this man, weeks after my miscarriage in 2021. Like a beam of light. He lit up my dark days.”

The singer described their romance as a “whirlwind”, and said it was a “miracle” they had fallen pregnant naturally and without issues.

“Grateful doesn’t cut it. He has given me many of the best gifts of my life,” she continued.

“He didn’t let go of my hand this day and I wouldn’t have been able to go through it without him.

“The calm to my crazy. The peace to my fear. The Daddy to my baby. Thank you.”

Jessie spoke about her miscarriage at the time, saying she had “decided to have a baby on my own”, but was told there was no longer a heartbeat after her third scan.

“I'm still in shock, the sadness is overwhelming. But I know I am strong, and I know I will be ok," she said.

A year later, she announced she was pregnant again, and shared regular updates of her growing bump. She revealed on May 19 her son had arrived, though has yet to share the baby’s name.

Jessie has shared some details of the birth, though – including that she had a planned C-section.

The star wrote on Instagram that while she had “spent 9 months prepping for a natural birth”, a scan when she was close to full-term found the baby was “completely the wrong way around and stuck”.

“I did everything to try and turn him for 2 months but he said ‘Nah mum I wanna make an entrance out the roof, not the front door’,” she wrote.

“I had a birth and it was everything I wanted because I got him at the end of it, that’s all that matters.”