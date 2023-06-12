Rod Stewart reveals wife Penny Lancaster banned him from being friends with Donald Trump

Despite being neighbours in Florida and knowing each other for years, Sir Rod Stewart has revealed he has been banned from being mates with Donald Trump following the outspoken comments made by the former US president about women.

Stewart said his wife Penny Lancaster instigated the ban, calling Trump a “disgrace”, reports The Telegraph.

In an interview with Scottish Field magazine, Stewart said he lives close to Trump in Palm Beach: “I used to go to his Christmas party and the balls he held but my wife said ‘no’.

“There was stuff he was coming out with, what he was saying about women he had known in the past, and Penny said ‘you’re not going - he’s a disgrace’.”

Trump was caught on tape using derogatory remarks about women in the lead-up to the 2016 election. While the comments were condemned, it didn’t stop Trump winning the presidency.

In the past Stewart has acknowledged his friendship with Trump and has performed at his casinos.

In an interview in 2018, the Scottish singer said the business mogul has been “extremely nice” to him but added: “Is he a great president? Nah. I think his moral compass is way off.”

Davidoff Studios/Getty Images Rod Stewart, American musician Kenny G, and Donald Trump at the Mar-a-Lago estate in 1998.

He went further in 2020, calling Trump that “p.... in the White House" for pulling out of the Paris Climate Agreement.

Trump is currently facing multiple charges over his handling of classified papers.

He called the 37 felony counts “ridiculous” and “baseless” and said the indictment was politically motivated as he attempts to win a second term in office.

Last month he was ordered to pay US$5 million (NZ$8.1 million) in damages after being found liable for the sexual abuse of the former columnist E Jean Carroll in 1996.

Trump is still the front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination.

Last week Stewart announced he was leaving the “toxic” lifestyle of the US to settle back down in the UK.

The Maggie May singer has put his European-style Beverly Hills mansion on the market for a US$70 million (NZ$115m) as he prepares for the move.